The Trillium Awakening / NOD Studio

Design Team: Ricardo Hernandez

Technical Team: Alejandro de la Cruz

Civil Engineering: Manuel Bagundo

City: El Cuyo

Country: Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. In the heart of Yucatán, Awakening represents an innovative approach to sustainable hospitality, designed to harmonize with the natural environment. This project, intended to be replicated across various locations in the region, draws inspiration from the organic forms of nature and redefines the relationship between architecture, landscape, and functionality.

The design of Awakening is based on the abstraction of a petal, whose fluid geometry shapes three main elements converging in a central vertical communication core. This concept is realized atop a reflective water surface, creating the impression of floating structures that engage in dialogue with their surroundings.

The main access features a gravel pathway intertwined with carefully preserved native vegetation. Warm, indirect lighting enhances the landscape, intensifying the serene atmosphere of the setting.

A pathway of suspended concrete stepping stones over the water mirror invites contemplation from the very beginning. This route leads to a covered area that serves as a transition between the exterior and interior.

From the main lobby, a staircase enveloped by a bamboo dome ascends to the master bedroom. This dome, both a structural and aesthetic element, allows natural light to flood the stairs, emphasizing the connection between interior spaces and the surrounding environment.

The master and secondary bedrooms prioritize comfort without compromising sustainability. Each features a central bed, a private bathroom, and expansive views of the jungle. Additionally, the rooms connect to the social area, which includes a swimming pool linked to a jacuzzi and lounge chairs oriented toward the jungle, creating a seamless flow between the structure and the natural landscape.

A bar area, accessible from outside the villa, adds versatility to the space. Its design balances practicality with a direct relationship to the surrounding environment.

The project blends organic forms with a meticulous selection of local and sustainable materials. The structure is supported by bamboo columns, which distribute loads through carefully designed geometries. Concrete slabs, inspired by the petal's form, shape the roofs and floors, while walls are clad in regional plaster and stone. These finishes ensure durability while achieving a harmonious integration with the environment.

Aligned with its sustainable commitment, Awakening minimizes reliance on traditional systems, such as air conditioning, favoring natural cross ventilation and passive lighting.

Awakening celebrates the union of contemporary design and sustainability. Each space is crafted to maximize connection with nature, offering users an experience that seamlessly combines luxury with respect for the environment.