La Casa Rosa / NKN Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Enekén Studio, led by architect Miguel Tapia, presents La Casa Rosa. This 315 m² project transforms a house in ruins into a residence that blends tranquility, contemporary design, and a deep connection to nature. Designed as a second home for a family from Mexico City, the house is a tribute to the owner's small daughters, who dreamt of their pink house. Through this design, Tapia honors the family bond while preserving the original character of the building, including its original pink façade.

The house's design features varying heights and simple geometric shapes, creating interior spaces that flow seamlessly into the outdoors. Elliptical arches divide the different areas, while the labyrinthine layout creates interesting corners surrounded by lush greenery.

The layout of Casa Rosa is divided into three main sections that naturally flow into one another. The front part of the house includes the common spaces: the foyer, kitchen, living room, and dining room, all designed to encourage social interaction and enjoyment. At the back of the house, three bedrooms offer privacy and comfort. Each room includes special features such as private terraces and outdoor bathtubs, providing a unique experience for each occupant. In the center of the property is an ancient stone ruin, the exact age of which is unknown.

One of the project's main challenges was incorporating this ruin into the design. Enekén Studio's solution was to restore it and surround it with a shallow pool, allowing people to walk around it. A red cedar tree from the neighboring garden casts its shadow over the pool, adding coolness and creating a peaceful setting that connects with nature. This transformation turns the ruin into a relaxing retreat in the heart of Mérida, becoming the home's social center.

The furniture throughout the house has been thoughtfully designed by the studio, with custom carpentry crafted from local woods such as tzalam, and exotic woods like granadillo and ciricote. Additionally, wooden sculptures by the architect Miguel Tapia, under the MATA brand, decorate the interiors, giving the space a unique touch. For the finishes, Enekén Studio selected materials that are both in harmony with the environment and low maintenance, such as washed concrete, tzalam, pasta tiles, and chukum, a traditional Yucatán finish made from chukum tree resin mixed with lime and water. This creates a smooth, moisture-resistant, and sustainable texture, perfect for the region's warm climate. These materials are characteristic of Yucatán architecture, reinforcing the home's connection to the region and creating an atmosphere that is both grounded and respectful of the natural surroundings.

To ensure bioclimatic comfort, the design incorporates various strategies to respond to the region's heat. These include elliptical arches, each with a unique shape, which limits direct sunlight, provides shade, and creates a sense of openness that connects the interior to the gardens outside. Ventilation chimneys were also integrated to allow for natural airflow, keeping the spaces cool and well-lit. Vegetation plays an essential role in the design, with a large palm tree and various native species integrated into the landscape. The irregularity of the terrain and the careful placement of the architecture allowed for the maximum integration of plants, creating an environment that respects and takes advantage of the site's natural conditions.

At Enekén Studio, the design approach is centered on simplicity and the powerful use of volume. The design process blends simple geometries that, when combined, create complex and visually captivating compositions. The result is a contemporary reinterpretation of an old Yucatán home, offering both a sense of serenity and community while remaining deeply connected to the architectural traditions of the city and its natural environment.