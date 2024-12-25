Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884
Lakeside Countryside Homestay - Pingdingshan / Menjue Architects

Lakeside Countryside Homestay - Pingdingshan / Menjue Architects - Image 2 of 36Lakeside Countryside Homestay - Pingdingshan / Menjue Architects - Interior Photography, WoodLakeside Countryside Homestay - Pingdingshan / Menjue Architects - Exterior PhotographyLakeside Countryside Homestay - Pingdingshan / Menjue Architects - Interior Photography, Dining roomLakeside Countryside Homestay - Pingdingshan / Menjue Architects - More Images

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Hotels
Ping Ding Shan Shi, China
  • Architects: Menjue Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1800
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ming Chen
  • Design Team: Huang Manjun, Fan Shanshan, He Tingting
  • Client: Henan Yuchen Agricultural Development Co., Ltd.
  • City: Ping Ding Shan Shi
  • Country: China
Lakeside Countryside Homestay - Pingdingshan / Menjue Architects - Exterior Photography
© Ming Chen

Text description provided by the architects. Lakeside Countryside Homestay is a comprehensive design project that combines early-stage planning, architecture, interior design, and soft decoration. It aims to offer travelers a unique rural secret journey for travelers. Nestled by Yanshan Lake, it resembles a fine ink painting, blending the peacefulness of the countryside with the expansive beauty of the lakeside. The homestay intricately draws a new path to Yexian's rural secrets,drawing visitors from Zhengzhou and beyond. Here, the homestay serves not only as a place to rest but as a sanctuary for the spirit. Every visit offers a profound experience, allowing travelers to savor the simplicity of rural life and the magnificence of nature, transforming their journey into a spiritual renewal and leaving lasting, warm memories.

Lakeside Countryside Homestay - Pingdingshan / Menjue Architects - Image 28 of 36
© Ming Chen
Lakeside Countryside Homestay - Pingdingshan / Menjue Architects - Image 29 of 36
© Ming Chen

Site and Architecture
The project is located by the shore of Yanshan Lake, on the plains, where the beauty of the lake and mountains can be fully appreciated. Three clusters of buildings, like scattered pearls, are placed across the area. Each stands independently as a scene in itself, while also watching over each other, collectively painting a picture of harmony. The windmill-inspired restaurant, facing the lake, not only adds a unique landscape to the feast for the taste buds but also becomes a brilliant focal point in the landscape of this land. The lakeside buildings are scattered like twinkling stars. As the first light of dawn breaks, there is the freedom to rise gently and meet the morning sun, with a peaceful return to rest as the evening draws near.

Lakeside Countryside Homestay - Pingdingshan / Menjue Architects - Exterior Photography
© Ming Chen
Lakeside Countryside Homestay - Pingdingshan / Menjue Architects - Exterior Photography
© Ming Chen

These buildings nestle by the shimmering waters of Yanshan Lake, inviting you to join in an intimate conversation with nature. Particularly striking is the courtyard-style accommodation on the island, which cleverly integrates modern design concepts into the traditional enclosed space of a courtyard house. It not only preserves the deep cultural heritage but also radiates a contemporary flair. With its double-glazed roof, the architecture integrates seamlessly with the surrounding environment, resembling natural growth. It provides travelers with an unparalleled accommodation experience, making every return a moment of spiritual refuge.

Lakeside Countryside Homestay - Pingdingshan / Menjue Architects - Exterior Photography, Waterfront
© Ming Chen
Lakeside Countryside Homestay - Pingdingshan / Menjue Architects - Exterior Photography
© Ming Chen

Light and Shadow, Along with the Walls
The design of the building encourages travelers to experience the rhythm and depth of the space, using their own bodies as a brush. The textured metal panels, with their curves and angles, interact with light and shadow to form a vivid, layered visual display. Sunlight pours through the window grilles, creating mottled patterns on the metal walls, each ray of light acting like a brushstroke of time, sketching the outlines of the space. The rippled metal panel exterior wall resembles a sculptor's masterpiece, with simple forms outlining the framework of the space. It retains its original texture while breathing new life into it. In certain corners of the wall, it seems as though magic has been applied—just a gentle turn, and a whole new world opens up, bringing surprises at every turn. Each turn is a new encounter.

Lakeside Countryside Homestay - Pingdingshan / Menjue Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room
© Ming Chen
Lakeside Countryside Homestay - Pingdingshan / Menjue Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood
© Ming Chen

Emotion and Atmosphere
The atmosphere of the space flows as a warm poem through every corner of the interior. Stepping inside, a sense of warmth and tranquility greets you, as if instantly leaving behind the hustle and bustle and entering a peaceful harbor. The wood tones are warm and gentle, complemented by delicate lighting to create the coziness of home. The choice of furniture emphasizes practicality without losing its artistic beauty. Each piece is carefully selected, perfectly blending with the space, and together telling the story of life. The lounge area is designed with an open layout, welcoming every traveler to find their own peace and comfort, whether reflecting alone or meeting with friends. Outside the window, the shimmering water and distant mountains paint a beautiful picture, and nature's gifts make every breath feel invaluable. It's as if every moment of pause allows you to hear the inner voice and experience the beauty of life.

Lakeside Countryside Homestay - Pingdingshan / Menjue Architects - Interior Photography
© Ming Chen
Lakeside Countryside Homestay - Pingdingshan / Menjue Architects - Interior Photography
© Ming Chen

In this place, architecture is not a cold steel forest, but a home infused with warmth and emotion. Every detail has been thoughtfully designed to touch the heart, making every stay a spiritual journey. It's a return to the countryside, rediscovering the peace and beauty that has long been missed, allowing the soul to find its true home by the lake.

Lakeside Countryside Homestay - Pingdingshan / Menjue Architects - Image 2 of 36
© Ming Chen

Project location

Address:Yanshan Lake, Yexian, Pingdingshan City, China

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Menjue Architects
Cite: "Lakeside Countryside Homestay - Pingdingshan / Menjue Architects" 25 Dec 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1024819/lakeside-countryside-homestay-pingdingshan-menjue-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Ming Chen

滨湖田园民宿-平顶山 / 門觉建筑

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

