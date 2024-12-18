Open Chapel / Christoph Hesse Architects

+ 30

Structural Engineer: Ing. Martin Gernandt

Program / Use / Building Function: Community

City: Korbach

Country: Germany

Text description provided by the architects. The "Open Chapel" in Hillerhausen, Germany, stands as a powerful symbol of collaboration and serves as a transformative perspective-changer, inspired by the "Open Mind Places" in the nearby village of Referinghausen in the Sauerland region. Drawing from the ethos of openness and inclusivity, the chapel offers visitors a space that fosters both introspection and connection.

Designed through a grassroots process led by local residents, this structure exemplifies a collective effort to create a sanctuary for shared experiences and communal spirit. Each participant contributed their unique perspectives and skills, ensuring that the chapel embodies the diverse values and aspirations of the community.

Perched on a hill, the chapel features twelve 6-meter-tall sandstone pillars that define an open space, with its interior resembling two protective hands. The positioning of the pillars provides panoramic views of the surrounding landscape, further reinforcing the connection between the sacred space and its natural environment.

This design creates a welcoming environment for reflection—whether individually, collectively, with others, or in communion with nature. Its openness inspires not only quiet contemplation but also stimulates a sense of individual self-efficacy within the community.

Communicative seating arrangements encourage face-to-face interaction, fostering dialogue. These carefully designed elements highlight the chapel's dual purpose as both a meditative retreat and a vibrant gathering place.

The roof, adorned with hanging plants, blurs the boundaries between architecture and nature, while the wood chip-covered floor represents a seamless transition between the interior and the surrounding landscape. Together, these features reflect the chapel's philosophy of integration, celebrating the connection to oneself, to others, and to nature.