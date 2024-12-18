Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884
Open Chapel / Christoph Hesse Architects

Open Chapel / Christoph Hesse Architects

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Chapel, Community
Korbach, Germany
Open Chapel / Christoph Hesse Architects - Image 2 of 35
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

Text description provided by the architects. The "Open Chapel" in Hillerhausen, Germany, stands as a powerful symbol of collaboration and serves as a transformative perspective-changer, inspired by the "Open Mind Places" in the nearby village of Referinghausen in the Sauerland region. Drawing from the ethos of openness and inclusivity, the chapel offers visitors a space that fosters both introspection and connection.

Open Chapel / Christoph Hesse Architects - Image 3 of 35
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

Designed through a grassroots process led by local residents, this structure exemplifies a collective effort to create a sanctuary for shared experiences and communal spirit. Each participant contributed their unique perspectives and skills, ensuring that the chapel embodies the diverse values and aspirations of the community.

Open Chapel / Christoph Hesse Architects - Image 35 of 35
Axo

Perched on a hill, the chapel features twelve 6-meter-tall sandstone pillars that define an open space, with its interior resembling two protective hands. The positioning of the pillars provides panoramic views of the surrounding landscape, further reinforcing the connection between the sacred space and its natural environment.

Open Chapel / Christoph Hesse Architects - Image 6 of 35
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

This design creates a welcoming environment for reflection—whether individually, collectively, with others, or in communion with nature. Its openness inspires not only quiet contemplation but also stimulates a sense of individual self-efficacy within the community.

Open Chapel / Christoph Hesse Architects - Image 12 of 35
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
Open Chapel / Christoph Hesse Architects - Image 11 of 35
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

Communicative seating arrangements encourage face-to-face interaction, fostering dialogue. These carefully designed elements highlight the chapel's dual purpose as both a meditative retreat and a vibrant gathering place.

Open Chapel / Christoph Hesse Architects - Image 4 of 35
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
Open Chapel / Christoph Hesse Architects - Image 7 of 35
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

The roof, adorned with hanging plants, blurs the boundaries between architecture and nature, while the wood chip-covered floor represents a seamless transition between the interior and the surrounding landscape. Together, these features reflect the chapel's philosophy of integration, celebrating the connection to oneself, to others, and to nature.

Open Chapel / Christoph Hesse Architects - Image 23 of 35
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

Christoph Hesse Architects
Wood Steel Stone

Religious Architecture Worship Chapel Public Architecture Community Germany

Cite: "Open Chapel / Christoph Hesse Architects" 18 Dec 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1024807/open-chapel-christoph-hesse-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

