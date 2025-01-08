Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Who's the World's Leading Architect? The Answer Isn't So Simple

Who's the World's Leading Architect? The Answer Isn't So Simple

Save

At some point, you might have found yourself pondering, "Who is the world's leading architect?" It's a difficult question, but fortunately, there isn't just one definitive answer. If you're curious about the global state of the art, architecture, and design industries, the World Design Rankings (WDR) offer an interesting glimpse into the creative pulse of nations. These rankings don't just name names; they paint a broad picture of each country's strengths, weaknesses, and untapped potential in the world of design.

For 2023-2024, WDR has unveiled its latest rankings, providing a wealth of insights for journalists, economists, and policymakers alike. At the top of the table is China with a number one spot out of 114 countries and regions, boasting an impressive haul of 130 Platinum A' Design Awards. Hot on its heels are the United States, Japan, Italy, Hong Kong, Great Britain, Taiwan, Turkey, Germany, and Portugal.

The rankings go beyond a mere leaderboard. WDR's Design Business Insights feature digs deeper, breaking down performance across categories such as industrial design, interior design, fashion design, and more. For each country, three additional tables reveal strengths, weaknesses, and opportunities, offering a detailed roadmap for understanding and improving design potential. These insights can guide policymakers in identifying industries ripe for growth or in need of strategic investment and subsidies. 

While the A' Design Award rankings themselves make for compelling reading, the true magic lies in the works that earned these accolades. After all, what's a design ranking without the designs themselves? 

So, if you're looking to get inspired—or simply want to see what's shaping the global design landscape—delve into the works behind the past winners of the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. 

A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award 2023 - 2024 Period Winners

Artsy D9 Office by IMPLMNT Architects

The project operates as a multi-functional space, seamlessly transitioning between an office and contemporary art gallery. Throughout the day, it transforms based on use - from bustling work environment to vibrant art exhibit. Interaction is key; it's an inviting space, encouraging dialogue between visitors and creators. Key frames include flexible furniture, movable walls, which optimize the space. 

Save this picture!
Who's the World's Leading Architect? The Answer Isn't So Simple - Image 17 of 29
Artsy D9 Office by IMPLMNT Architects
Save this picture!
Who's the World's Leading Architect? The Answer Isn't So Simple - Image 16 of 29
Artsy D9 Office by IMPLMNT Architects

Looping Flower Ikebana Cultural Space by Ni Jie Guo

In designing the entire space, Ni Jie Guo dismantled the design based on the spirit of the flow of grass and moon: extracting elements from traditional Japanese architecture and transforming them into the modern architectural language, and exploring the relationship between structure and contemporary aesthetics with abstract Japanese features. So that it is not necessarily a traditional depiction but has a Japanese temper.

Save this picture!
Who's the World's Leading Architect? The Answer Isn't So Simple - Image 14 of 29
Looping Flower Ikebana Cultural Space by Ni Jie Guo
Save this picture!
Who's the World's Leading Architect? The Answer Isn't So Simple - Image 3 of 29
Looping Flower Ikebana Cultural Space by Ni Jie Guo

Sunshine Rhythm Shared Space by Chiun Ju Interior Design

The project is a shared space. The project strikes a balance between breakthrough and innovation. By reducing the amount of intricate carvings and embellishments, kept the aesthetics symmetrical to make the 4.2-meter-high space more grand. Gold panels and metal lines frame each area to create a depth of field. The copper metal lines are applied to the ceiling and flooring to achieve symmetry between the top and bottom.

Save this picture!
Who's the World's Leading Architect? The Answer Isn't So Simple - Image 25 of 29
Sunshine Rhythm Shared Space by Chiun Ju Interior Design
Save this picture!
Who's the World's Leading Architect? The Answer Isn't So Simple - Image 18 of 29
Sunshine Rhythm Shared Space by Chiun Ju Interior Design

Chuan San Hao Train Hotpot by Yiming Zhu

The iconic green-skinned train, a symbol of China's railway passenger transport for 50 years, holds a nostalgic place in the memories of two generations. Concealed within the mixed-oil wood veneer are insulation materials and dual exhaust systems. The original train exterior is polished and repainted, preserving the authentic green-skinned train structure. Interior adjustments accommodate base settlement, and concealed ventilation ensures comfort. The carriage is enhanced with an intermediate space for connectivity, integrating air conditioning, kitchen, and exhaust systems seamlessly.

Save this picture!
Who's the World's Leading Architect? The Answer Isn't So Simple - Image 15 of 29
Chuan San Hao Train Hotpot by Yiming Zhu
Save this picture!
Who's the World's Leading Architect? The Answer Isn't So Simple - Image 2 of 29
Chuan San Hao Train Hotpot by Yiming Zhu

Abu Dhabi Oasis Cafe by Bofa Design

The site is a 50-year-old apartment located on the edge of an alleyway. The name of the project, 'Abu Dhabi Oasis Impression', comes from its distinctive West Asian style. The warmth of the interior is conveyed by the brand's signature color, dark orange, which links to the desert impression and is balanced by stylish stainless steel. The project is centered on the collision and cooperation between the old and the new. The bright and eye-catching colors bring vitality to the old apartment, while rustic textures with subtle layers add to the visual appeal.

Save this picture!
Who's the World's Leading Architect? The Answer Isn't So Simple - Image 19 of 29
Abu Dhabi Oasis Cafe by Bofa Design
Save this picture!
Who's the World's Leading Architect? The Answer Isn't So Simple - Image 29 of 29
Abu Dhabi Oasis Cafe by Bofa Design

Sushi Koji Restaurant by Ryuji Kojo and Toshihiro Obata

The sushi restaurant was designed using natural materials. There is only an 8-seat counter where guests can enjoy the sushi while watching the chef's work. The scrap ginkgo wood used for the countertop was utilized for the sushi board and cutting board. Chairs designed with the grain of the wood in mind, walls covered with original Washi, and signboards made of maple plates dyed by iron mordant not only reduce the waste of resources, but also create a healing effect with the use of solid wood.

Save this picture!
Who's the World's Leading Architect? The Answer Isn't So Simple - Image 23 of 29
Sushi Koji Restaurant by Ryuji Kojo and Toshihiro Obata
Save this picture!
Who's the World's Leading Architect? The Answer Isn't So Simple - Image 24 of 29
Sushi Koji Restaurant by Ryuji Kojo and Toshihiro Obata

Metro Salon by Kun-Sen Chang

The project is named 'Silky Glow' because of the uniform lighting warm color accents, and the round and curved imagery in the space. The designer adopted a 'minimalist9; design to enhance the sense of spaciousness. The pure gray and white, the concrete ceiling and the iron parts shape the modern industrial style. The curves start from the hallway, and the pattern of tiles from mirrors, and desktops to countertops echo each other. On the other side, the saturated orange chairs and the warm light from the wall lamps symbolize the salon's boldness and innovation in the gray tones.

Save this picture!
Who's the World's Leading Architect? The Answer Isn't So Simple - Image 20 of 29
Metro Salon by Kun-Sen Chang
Save this picture!
Who's the World's Leading Architect? The Answer Isn't So Simple - Image 22 of 29
Metro Salon by Kun-Sen Chang

Re Sauna by Masahiro Yoshida

Japanese word "shinkan" means "deep stillness" and it expresses a way of falling into a complete silence. Therefore, Masahiro Yoshida focused their design on the sound and created a sauna space where one can relax in a tranquil environment. To achieve this, partition walls were extended to the attic and uneven finish materials were used. They also used lighting that corresponded in direction, intensity, and color.

Save this picture!
Who's the World's Leading Architect? The Answer Isn't So Simple - Image 4 of 29
Re Sauna by Masahiro Yoshida
Save this picture!
Who's the World's Leading Architect? The Answer Isn't So Simple - Image 5 of 29
Re Sauna by Masahiro Yoshida

Dawn Home Residential House by Wei Ju Teng

This is an old house built in 1975, originally used as a dormitory for government employees, with local characteristics. By improving the spatial environment, using intelligent home system, and introducing the concept of "therapy and life at the same time" into the interior space, the design makes the old house suitable for "young Parkinson's disease" patients, and combines "tea mat aesthetics" to revitalize the old house to create new life, providing a five-sensory experience for the occupants and visitors.

Save this picture!
Who's the World's Leading Architect? The Answer Isn't So Simple - Image 9 of 29
Dawn Home Residential House by Wei Ju Teng
Save this picture!
Who's the World's Leading Architect? The Answer Isn't So Simple - Image 13 of 29
Dawn Home Residential House by Wei Ju Teng

Lakeside Mansion Sales Office by Hangzhou Heyi Space Design Co., Ltd

Located in Linping, Hangzhou, this sales center, with understated luxury as the design direction, carefully selects traditional cultural elements with local characteristics, including rain, architecture, landscape, etc., and makes some innovation, to create an artistic space catering to modern aesthetic tastes. It integrates modern metal technology with natural elements, leading to an atmosphere that is both luxurious and elegant.

Save this picture!
Who's the World's Leading Architect? The Answer Isn't So Simple - Image 12 of 29
Lakeside Mansion Sales Office by Hangzhou Heyi Space Design Co., Ltd
Save this picture!
Who's the World's Leading Architect? The Answer Isn't So Simple - Image 8 of 29
Lakeside Mansion Sales Office by Hangzhou Heyi Space Design Co., Ltd

Himalaya Designer Office Workplace by Roy Hu

The design of the office area attempts to deliver the flow in a modern space with diverse materials in a vague atmosphere, meanwhile strengthening the connections in the space in texture contrasts and collisions. Dark tone pervades the space, complemented by unique textures and lighting reminiscent of commercial spaces. This design rebels against the traditional conception of an office that features brightness in broad daylight and simple interiors.

Save this picture!
Who's the World's Leading Architect? The Answer Isn't So Simple - Image 21 of 29
Himalaya Designer Office Workplace by Roy Hu
Save this picture!
Who's the World's Leading Architect? The Answer Isn't So Simple - Image 28 of 29
Himalaya Designer Office Workplace by Roy Hu

Andaman Resort by Kyan Foo

The design is inspired by the surrounding environment, which refers to the Nineteen Peaks Scenic Area in Xinchang and the self-built houses with a rural style. The resort integrates with the Jiangnan style and the surrounding environment to become a part of the local context. The interior design is inspired by the natural mountains, water and stones of the Nineteen Peaks Scenic Area, the natural environment of the scenic area is brought into the space through the application of materials and abstract techniques, and then the overall space texture is enhanced by the embellishment of artworks.

Save this picture!
Who's the World's Leading Architect? The Answer Isn't So Simple - Image 7 of 29
Andaman Resort by Kyan Foo
Save this picture!
Who's the World's Leading Architect? The Answer Isn't So Simple - Image 11 of 29
Andaman Resort by Kyan Foo

Yueji Diffuse Space Meditation Room by Haibo Liu

The designer chose the most primitive materials, using visual and tactile senses to feel the beauty of nature, providing an immersive experience and arousing people's emotions. The essence of Yueji Diffuse Space is to design a tranquil and pure, but exceedingly warm and real space. Its purpose is to provide a space for people to relax their spirits, including spiritual rehab, tea ceremony and yoga. Customer wants this space to be a more inclusive one, rather than confined to a certain type.

Save this picture!
Who's the World's Leading Architect? The Answer Isn't So Simple - Image 10 of 29
Yueji Diffuse Space Meditation Room by Haibo Liu
Save this picture!
Who's the World's Leading Architect? The Answer Isn't So Simple - Image 6 of 29
Yueji Diffuse Space Meditation Room by Haibo Liu

Wagamachi Sauna and Bar by Shunsuke Ohe

The facility has a public sauna, a private sauna and a bar. The entire space has a feel reminiscent of a high-end hotel, but with a futuristic, edgy and impactful finish. The overall atmosphere is dark and gives the sensation of being transported to an extraordinary world of another dimension. The public and private zones are extraordinary spaces where visitors can immerse themselves in their own world, whether it is to relieve daily fatigue, to refresh their mood or for pleasure.

Save this picture!
Who's the World's Leading Architect? The Answer Isn't So Simple - Image 26 of 29
Wagamachi Sauna and Bar by Shunsuke Ohe
Save this picture!
Who's the World's Leading Architect? The Answer Isn't So Simple - Image 27 of 29
Wagamachi Sauna and Bar by Shunsuke Ohe

To quickly register for the upcoming A'Design competition, please follow this link.

Image gallery

See allShow less

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: "Who's the World's Leading Architect? The Answer Isn't So Simple" 08 Jan 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1024785/whos-the-worlds-leading-architect-the-answer-isnt-so-simple> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags