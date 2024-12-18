Ya’an Panda Performance Center / ZXD Architects

+ 7

Chief Architect: Zhu Xiaodi

Team: Liang Liu, Tiangang Ma, Ruyi Xiao

Performance Operator: Usunhome Cultural Development Co., Ltd

Client: Ya'an Culture and Tourism Group

City: Yaan

Country: China

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The architects design two "cradle" like shapes for this proejct, one large and one small. The large volume is located at the center of the land, accommodating the main function of the performance, while the small volume is on the right side of the main building, arranging actor dormitories, rehearsal halls, and auxiliary functions. Both volumes adopt a sloping section to present the roof in front of the audience. With local plants all over the sloping roof, taking advantage of the abundant rainfall in the area, it reduces manual management costs. The two volumes are connected together, and this charmingly naive shape reminds people of Panda mother and son.

In order not to affect the integrity of the main building, the main entrance is a sunken square where visitors can move down steps and reach a tall, open lobby. This treatment stimulates the audience's space experience and enthusiasm for participation. This is the place for the audience to rest, undergo security checks, and verify tickets, also providing them a comfortable buffer zone in rainy Ya'an. The main facade facing the lobby is composed of multiple green vertical grids, as if allowing the audience to enter a mysterious bamboo forest. Bamboo is the main food for pandas, which also indicates that performances related to pandas are about to come.

Through the lobby, the audience will enter a proceeding auditorium where they can watch various related performances before entering the final performance hall, which is with 1200 seats. The huge stage wraps around the audience seats, allowing the audience to experience an immersive performance effect.

The façade of the building is made of perforated aluminum panels. To highlight the "furry" feeling, the single piece of perforated aluminum panels is designed with a 6:1 long strip, and the front and middle parts are fixed on the internal measuring keel, while the rear part is cantilevered out, forming a feather effect. This processing method solves the contradiction between huge surfaces and detail processing, converts complex 3D modeling into 2D positioning, and reduces cost and construction difficulty. Aluminum perforated panels are arranged in a double-layer staggered manner, and based on the semi transparent visual characteristics of perforated panels, three different "transparency" produced. At the same time, LED lights are installed internally to display special lighting effects at night.

The audience can reach the green roof by the second floor designed staircase. There are two platforms on the green roof for viewing. Wandering on the roof, the nearby green plants on the roof are connected to the lush mountains and forests in the distance, making people immersing in them and forgetting the hustle and bustle of the city, returning to the embrace of nature.