Present Shapes, Bonteheuwel Freedom Square Landscape Art Intervention / Lorenzo Nassimbeni Conceptual Architect

Design: Lorenzo Nassimbeni Conceptual Architect

Technical Design Documentation: Riyadh Latiff

Community Engagement Support: Uriah Cloete Artist

Mural Design And Implementation: Shaunez Benting

Client: City of Cape Town

Education Specialist: Priscilla Green (Kids On The Move Educare)

Manufacture Of Library Screen Artwork: Kontra Signs

Manufacture And Installation Of Floor Artworks: Corna 2 Corna Specialised Wall and Floor Coatings

City: Cape Town

Country: South Africa

Text description provided by the architects. The project consists of a series of artistic interventions forming part of the upgrade of a public space called Freedom Square in Bonteheuwel, Cape Town. Bonteheuwel was created by the South African apartheid government as a locality for people of color who were forcefully removed from their homes. The physical site for the artworks was seen as part of a larger site, that of the social structure of the township. The square is considered the heart of Bonteheuwel. It is a space of movement, gathering, and positive spirit. The artwork sought to celebrate this fact.

As the foundation of the project, an art workshop with school students in the area was held. The brief for the workshop asked the students to reflect upon the built environment of Bonteheuwel. Colorful shapes representing the architectural elements of the area formed collages showing the students' experience of their home. The collages were directly referenced in the design of artwork for the security screen of the library in the square and floor artworks placed within the landscaping of the overall project. The workshop was considered as a public artwork in itself, an artistic and educational performance.

The artwork on the security screen was composed of a series of shapes made from an aluminum composite material. The shapes are brightly colored, directly speaking to the colors used in the collages from the workshop. The shapes were bolted to the security screen with elegant stainless steel nuts and bolts. The floor artworks were made of a rubber flooring material. The soft texture of the material is conducive to a space like Freedom Square, as it is a space where children play.

In terms of spatial configuration, the artworks are placed in the space in such a way that they complement and reinforce the landscape architecture. As a backdrop for the space, the library screen is celebrated by the artwork and made more prominent. The floor artworks are designed to give depth and focus to the square, activating it and encouraging pedestrian movement. The library screen and floor artworks are in conversation at either end of the square, thus defining its edges. Complementing the library screen and floor artwork is a pair of murals by local Bonteheuwel artist, Shaunez Benting. The murals respond conceptually and geometrically to the other artistic interventions in the space to form a 'family' of artworks.

A challenge in the project was the notion of acceptance of the artistic interventions by the community. There is major division along political lines in Bonteheuwel, and it was noted that the artworks in the square might be the catalyst for further division, especially should they reference the history of the township. As such, Nassimbeni chose to work with the school students of the area and to give them the opportunity to communicate their views on the present-day context of the space.