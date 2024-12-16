space timefill Coffee Shop / SAISA STUDIO

+ 13

Lead Team: Junsu Lee

Design Team: Inseop Yun

City: Cheongju

Country: South Korea

Text description provided by the architects. space timefill is a medium-sized flat cafe inside an old residential complex. There is a small cloth running right in front of the cafe. It means a space for everyone who needs time. As it is a space in an alley with time, the facade of the building is also in the form of construction. It was designed as it is. It was intended to create a space without boundaries between the outside and the inside.

Old-construction shopping malls are bound to have many problems during construction. The aging of buildings, old internal walls, ceilings, etc., and the shape of the interior's essential finishing materials. There was a difficulty in bringing it as it was and using it. Details were needed to create a collaboration between modern and old finishing materials.

Space timefill intended to create a vintage but minimal space by utilizing vintage exposed walls, aesthetic paints, and warm patterned wood finishes. And the internal/external boundaries were broken down using whole glass. A whole glass was constructed on the top of the wall to allow light to leak in to create a warm space.

Space timefill arranged tables of various sizes so that any group of people, such as groups and individuals, could rest. In addition, a staircase inside was made and a stage was raised to create a space where you can look at the cafe from above.