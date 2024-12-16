Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. South Korea
  5. space timefill Coffee Shop / SAISA STUDIO

space timefill Coffee Shop / SAISA STUDIO

Save

space timefill Coffee Shop / SAISA STUDIO - Image 2 of 18space timefill Coffee Shop / SAISA STUDIO - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, Chairspace timefill Coffee Shop / SAISA STUDIO - Interior Photography, Woodspace timefill Coffee Shop / SAISA STUDIO - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertopspace timefill Coffee Shop / SAISA STUDIO - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Coffee Shop, Renovation
Cheongju, South Korea
  • Architects: SAISA STUDIO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  165
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:kobou studio
  • Lead Architects: Junsu Lee
  • Lead Team: Junsu Lee
  • Design Team: Inseop Yun
  • City: Cheongju
  • Country: South Korea
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
space timefill Coffee Shop / SAISA STUDIO - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop
© kobou studio
Save this picture!
space timefill Coffee Shop / SAISA STUDIO - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair
© kobou studio

Text description provided by the architects. space timefill is a medium-sized flat cafe inside an old residential complex. There is a small cloth running right in front of the cafe. It means a space for everyone who needs time. As it is a space in an alley with time, the facade of the building is also in the form of construction. It was designed as it is. It was intended to create a space without boundaries between the outside and the inside.

Save this picture!
space timefill Coffee Shop / SAISA STUDIO - Interior Photography, Wood
© kobou studio
Save this picture!
space timefill Coffee Shop / SAISA STUDIO - Image 13 of 18
© kobou studio

Old-construction shopping malls are bound to have many problems during construction. The aging of buildings, old internal walls, ceilings, etc., and the shape of the interior's essential finishing materials. There was a difficulty in bringing it as it was and using it. Details were needed to create a collaboration between modern and old finishing materials.

Save this picture!
space timefill Coffee Shop / SAISA STUDIO - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© kobou studio

Space timefill intended to create a vintage but minimal space by utilizing vintage exposed walls, aesthetic paints, and warm patterned wood finishes. And the internal/external boundaries were broken down using whole glass. A whole glass was constructed on the top of the wall to allow light to leak in to create a warm space.

Save this picture!
space timefill Coffee Shop / SAISA STUDIO - Interior Photography, Wood
© kobou studio

Space timefill arranged tables of various sizes so that any group of people, such as groups and individuals, could rest. In addition, a staircase inside was made and a stage was raised to create a space where you can look at the cafe from above.

Save this picture!
space timefill Coffee Shop / SAISA STUDIO - Exterior Photography
© kobou studio

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Cheongju, South Korea

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
SAISA STUDIO
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopRefurbishmentRenovationSouth Korea
Cite: "space timefill Coffee Shop / SAISA STUDIO" 16 Dec 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1024739/space-timefill-coffee-shop-saisa-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Dining Table AccessoriesCheck the latest Dining Table AccessoriesCheck the latest Dining Table Accessories

Check the latest Dining Table Accessories

Top #Tags