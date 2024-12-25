Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Bloom House / The Bloom

Bloom House / The Bloom

  Architects: The Bloom
  Area: 160
  Year: 2024
  Photographs
    Photographs: Oki Hiroyuki
  Lead Architects: Dinh Anh Tuan
Bloom House / The Bloom
© Oki Hiroyuki

Bloom House – The Blossoming Home – Located in the serene land of Bảo Lâm, Lâm Đồng, Bloom House represents a harmonious blend of modernity and tradition, where every detail carries profound meaning. From the very first glance, Bloom House is captivated by its red-tiled roof, which is deeply rooted in Vietnamese tradition while perfectly suited to the tropical climate. The flowing curves of the roof, the main door, the windows, and the decorative patterns on the walls create a seamless continuity, evoking a sense of lightness and warmth, like a flower blooming amidst nature.

© Oki Hiroyuki
© Oki Hiroyuki
Site Plan
Site Plan
© Oki Hiroyuki
© Oki Hiroyuki

The interior of Bloom House is designed with minimalism in mind, maximizing the use of natural light and ventilation. The curved ceiling rises gracefully to the roof's apex, where a "skylight" allows the inside space to connect directly to the sky. This curved ceiling not only creates a soft visual effect but also provides an expansive sense of openness.

© Oki Hiroyuki
© Oki Hiroyuki

Dining at the round table beneath it offers a delightful experience of morning sunlight or the tranquility of moonlit nights. Large windows with unique shapes serve as striking focal points, connecting the interior to the surrounding landscape. Materials like natural stone, terracotta bricks, and concrete are skillfully used to provide excellent sound and heat insulation while maintaining a close and eco-friendly living environment.

© Oki Hiroyuki
© Oki Hiroyuki

The surroundings of Bloom House are thoughtfully designed with a red-brick courtyard and lush green foliage acting as natural curtains, ensuring privacy and coolness. The harmony between natural materials and the open design transforms Bloom House into a relaxing haven where people can find peace and balance amidst the rush of life.

© Oki Hiroyuki
© Oki Hiroyuki

Bloom House is a testament to the perfect fusion of aesthetics, functionality, and sustainable living values. The house is not just a place to live, but also a space to enjoy, experience, and let dreams of a life in harmony with nature truly blossom.

© Oki Hiroyuki
© Oki Hiroyuki

Project gallery

The Bloom
"Bloom House / The Bloom" 25 Dec 2024. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags