Bloom House / The Bloom

Houses • Vietnam Architects: The Bloom

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 160 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Oki Hiroyuki

Lead Architects: Dinh Anh Tuan

Design Team: Dinh Anh Tuan

Technical Team: Pham Huu Loc

Architecture Offices: The Bloom Architects

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: The Roof Builders

Country: Vietnam

Bloom House – The Blossoming Home – Located in the serene land of Bảo Lâm, Lâm Đồng, Bloom House represents a harmonious blend of modernity and tradition, where every detail carries profound meaning. From the very first glance, Bloom House is captivated by its red-tiled roof, which is deeply rooted in Vietnamese tradition while perfectly suited to the tropical climate. The flowing curves of the roof, the main door, the windows, and the decorative patterns on the walls create a seamless continuity, evoking a sense of lightness and warmth, like a flower blooming amidst nature.

The interior of Bloom House is designed with minimalism in mind, maximizing the use of natural light and ventilation. The curved ceiling rises gracefully to the roof's apex, where a "skylight" allows the inside space to connect directly to the sky. This curved ceiling not only creates a soft visual effect but also provides an expansive sense of openness.

Dining at the round table beneath it offers a delightful experience of morning sunlight or the tranquility of moonlit nights. Large windows with unique shapes serve as striking focal points, connecting the interior to the surrounding landscape. Materials like natural stone, terracotta bricks, and concrete are skillfully used to provide excellent sound and heat insulation while maintaining a close and eco-friendly living environment.

The surroundings of Bloom House are thoughtfully designed with a red-brick courtyard and lush green foliage acting as natural curtains, ensuring privacy and coolness. The harmony between natural materials and the open design transforms Bloom House into a relaxing haven where people can find peace and balance amidst the rush of life.

Bloom House is a testament to the perfect fusion of aesthetics, functionality, and sustainable living values. The house is not just a place to live, but also a space to enjoy, experience, and let dreams of a life in harmony with nature truly blossom.