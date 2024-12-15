Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. House in Koto / Uno Architects

House in Koto / Uno Architects

Save

House in Koto / Uno Architects - Image 2 of 14House in Koto / Uno Architects - Image 3 of 14House in Koto / Uno Architects - Exterior PhotographyHouse in Koto / Uno Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, WoodHouse in Koto / Uno Architects - More Images+ 9

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Higashiomi, Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House in Koto / Uno Architects - Exterior Photography
© Yohei Sasakura / Sasanokurasha

A house that turns red in response to the amplified setting sun – The site is located at a waterfront area in the eastern part of Lake Biwa. In the village, there are many houses with flowing wells, and the sound of water can be heard constantly. The water flows into the lake, intersecting with the waterway and growing larger as it flows. The site is located at the southern end of the village, facing vast countryside, with a view of the mountains to the east and the mountains beyond the lake to the west. The water flows as if the stream of time flows, enriching people's lives, helping the field crop, and creating the rhythm of the land with the sun.

Save this picture!
House in Koto / Uno Architects - Image 2 of 14
© Yohei Sasakura / Sasanokurasha

The client loved the view to the west, and the plan was to open to the lake. Of all the outstanding locations, the sunset on the lake is exceptional. So we wondered if we could create a space that would respond to the sunset with the reflection of the sunset on the ceiling, in addition to the direct light from the west and the brightness from the lake, as well as the reflected light from the inner terrace earthen floor.

Save this picture!
House in Koto / Uno Architects - Exterior Photography
© Yohei Sasakura / Sasanokurasha
Save this picture!
House in Koto / Uno Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam
© Yohei Sasakura / Sasanokurasha

First, the building was moved southward to a position where the view to the west could be seen, and a large roof was placed on the north and south sides of the building. The evening sunlight is then let in through the gable end of the roof. In order to capture the large-scale movement as dynamically as possible, the ceilings of the living room, dining room, and kitchen are not divided into sections and are made into one large room. The inner terrace is located on the west side of the living room, which has a larger ceiling and also serves as a buffer area from the western sun. From the inner terrace, one can feel the outside air and directly watch the sunset. From the sofa in the living room, one does not see the sun directly. The light shining from the west is guided into the house by the cedar boards on the ceiling, and the reddish color of the cedar makes the setting sun more reddish.

Save this picture!
House in Koto / Uno Architects - Image 3 of 14
© Yohei Sasakura / Sasanokurasha

The east side of the building is lined with a south-facing sunroom and master bedroom, with the water area to the north of that, and the second floor, with its raised roof, is used as a children's room. The first floor is elevated to keep the humid ground away from the house, and a concrete terrace on the south side connects the house and the garden. The poorly drained, clayey surface soil of the site was embanked higher than the surrounding area, with a large slope to prevent rainwater from accumulating, and was covered with clover.

Save this picture!
House in Koto / Uno Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood
© Yohei Sasakura / Sasanokurasha

The site already had a wonderful environment created by the abundance of water, but this was an attempt to become one with it by dyeing ourselves along with the surroundings at the time when everything turned red. We also wondered if we could accentuate the serenity that followed by accentuating the dusk with architecture.

Save this picture!
House in Koto / Uno Architects - Image 11 of 14
© Yohei Sasakura / Sasanokurasha

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
UNO Architects
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan
Cite: "House in Koto / Uno Architects" 15 Dec 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1024714/house-in-koto-uno-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Top #Tags