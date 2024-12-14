Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
115 Bake House & JIM 's Recipe UBON OLD TOWN / sutearchitect

115 Bake House & JIM 's Recipe UBON OLD TOWN / sutearchitect - Interior Photography, Kitchen115 Bake House & JIM 's Recipe UBON OLD TOWN / sutearchitect - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, Chair115 Bake House & JIM 's Recipe UBON OLD TOWN / sutearchitect - Interior Photography, Wood115 Bake House & JIM 's Recipe UBON OLD TOWN / sutearchitect - Exterior Photography115 Bake House & JIM 's Recipe UBON OLD TOWN / sutearchitect - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Coffee Shop, Renovation
Thailand
  • Architects: sutearchitect
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Issira Tonehongsa
  • Lead Architects: Sittipon Komolwechakul
  • Lead Team: Sittiphon Komon
  • Country: Thailand
115 Bake House & JIM 's Recipe UBON OLD TOWN / sutearchitect - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair
© Issira Tonehongsa
115 Bake House & JIM 's Recipe UBON OLD TOWN / sutearchitect - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Issira Tonehongsa

Cafe 115: A Transformation of a 60-Year-Old Commercial Building – Cafe 115 is a café that combines coffee and homemade bakery offerings in a uniquely designed space. The project involved renovating a 60-year-old commercial building to incorporate a new function as a two-story café. The ground floor serves as a coffee shop, while the second floor is a Japanese restaurant.

115 Bake House & JIM 's Recipe UBON OLD TOWN / sutearchitect - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Chair
© Issira Tonehongsa
115 Bake House & JIM 's Recipe UBON OLD TOWN / sutearchitect - Interior Photography, Wood
© Issira Tonehongsa

The original building was a traditional shophouse with a solid, enclosed structure lacking natural light. The design challenge was to transform the space from its original confined and dark atmosphere into a refreshing, open environment.

115 Bake House & JIM 's Recipe UBON OLD TOWN / sutearchitect - Interior Photography
© Issira Tonehongsa

To achieve this, the designers removed the second-floor rear balcony, previously used as a laundry area, creating a vertical void that allows a clear view of the sky. This intervention also paved the way for a small garden at the back, introducing natural elements and light into the previously dense structure.

115 Bake House & JIM 's Recipe UBON OLD TOWN / sutearchitect - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, Chair
© Issira Tonehongsa

The renovation adopts a loft-style design, which retains and highlights the essence of the old building's charm while breathing new life into the space. The result is a revitalized structure that offers a fresh perspective, blending the old and new in harmony. This thoughtful approach not only preserves the historic character of the building but also reimagines its purpose for modern use, offering patrons a unique and inspiring setting to enjoy their coffee and meals.

115 Bake House & JIM 's Recipe UBON OLD TOWN / sutearchitect - Exterior Photography
© Issira Tonehongsa

Project location

Address:Mueang Ubon Ratchathani District, Ubon Ratchathani 34000, Thailand

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopRefurbishmentRenovationThailand
