115 Bake House & JIM 's Recipe UBON OLD TOWN / sutearchitect

Coffee Shop, Renovation • Thailand Architects: sutearchitect

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 200 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Issira Tonehongsa

Lead Architects: Sittipon Komolwechakul

Lead Team: Sittiphon Komon

Country: Thailand

More Specs

Less Specs

Cafe 115: A Transformation of a 60-Year-Old Commercial Building – Cafe 115 is a café that combines coffee and homemade bakery offerings in a uniquely designed space. The project involved renovating a 60-year-old commercial building to incorporate a new function as a two-story café. The ground floor serves as a coffee shop, while the second floor is a Japanese restaurant.

The original building was a traditional shophouse with a solid, enclosed structure lacking natural light. The design challenge was to transform the space from its original confined and dark atmosphere into a refreshing, open environment.

To achieve this, the designers removed the second-floor rear balcony, previously used as a laundry area, creating a vertical void that allows a clear view of the sky. This intervention also paved the way for a small garden at the back, introducing natural elements and light into the previously dense structure.

The renovation adopts a loft-style design, which retains and highlights the essence of the old building's charm while breathing new life into the space. The result is a revitalized structure that offers a fresh perspective, blending the old and new in harmony. This thoughtful approach not only preserves the historic character of the building but also reimagines its purpose for modern use, offering patrons a unique and inspiring setting to enjoy their coffee and meals.