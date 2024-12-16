Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
thisisneverthat® Seongsu Flagship / COM - Image 2 of 26thisisneverthat® Seongsu Flagship / COM - Exterior Photographythisisneverthat® Seongsu Flagship / COM - Interior Photography, Closet, Wood, Glassthisisneverthat® Seongsu Flagship / COM - Interior Photography, Woodthisisneverthat® Seongsu Flagship / COM - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Store, Retail Interiors
Seongdong-gu, South Korea
  • Architects: COM
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  310
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Juyeon Lee
  • Lead Architects: Kim Sejoong, Lim Jiwon, Kim Yeaji, Han Joowon
  • Lead Team: Kim Sejoong, Han joowon
  • Design Team: Lim Jiwon, Kim Yeaji
  • Landscape Architecture: anmadang the lap
  • General Constructing: GLROW Design
  • Architecture Offices: FHHH Friends
  • City: Seongdong-gu
  • Country: South Korea
Save this picture!
thisisneverthat® Seongsu Flagship / COM - Image 2 of 26
© Juyeon Lee
Save this picture!
thisisneverthat® Seongsu Flagship / COM - Exterior Photography
© Juyeon Lee

Text description provided by the architects. The Flagship Store of THISISNEVERTHAT Seongsu is located on the third floor of JKND's new headquarters. Over the years, we've designed various THISISNEVERTHAT stores, and as the brand grew, we felt the space needed an upgrade.

Save this picture!
thisisneverthat® Seongsu Flagship / COM - Interior Photography, Closet
© Juyeon Lee
Save this picture!
thisisneverthat® Seongsu Flagship / COM - Interior Photography, Closet, Wood, Glass
© Juyeon Lee

The design began with the owner's remark: "THISISNEVERTHAT clothes are easy clothes." We explored this idea by defining an "easy" space as one that is comfortable, free of distractions, and pleasant. Spacious pathways and well-placed furniture were key to ensuring openness and comfort.

Save this picture!
thisisneverthat® Seongsu Flagship / COM - Interior Photography, Closet, Wood
© Juyeon Lee
Save this picture!
thisisneverthat® Seongsu Flagship / COM - Interior Photography, Wood
© Juyeon Lee
Save this picture!
thisisneverthat® Seongsu Flagship / COM - Image 25 of 26
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
thisisneverthat® Seongsu Flagship / COM - Image 18 of 26
© Juyeon Lee

We also focused on minimizing visual distractions and creating waiting areas for companions, allowing shoppers to browse freely. This balance of functionality and comfort embodies the essence of an "easy" space.

Save this picture!
thisisneverthat® Seongsu Flagship / COM - Interior Photography
© Juyeon Lee

