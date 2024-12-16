thisisneverthat® Seongsu Flagship / COM

+ 21

Lead Team: Kim Sejoong, Han joowon

Design Team: Lim Jiwon, Kim Yeaji

Landscape Architecture: anmadang the lap

General Constructing: GLROW Design

Architecture Offices: FHHH Friends

City: Seongdong-gu

Country: South Korea

Text description provided by the architects. The Flagship Store of THISISNEVERTHAT Seongsu is located on the third floor of JKND's new headquarters. Over the years, we've designed various THISISNEVERTHAT stores, and as the brand grew, we felt the space needed an upgrade.

The design began with the owner's remark: "THISISNEVERTHAT clothes are easy clothes." We explored this idea by defining an "easy" space as one that is comfortable, free of distractions, and pleasant. Spacious pathways and well-placed furniture were key to ensuring openness and comfort.

We also focused on minimizing visual distractions and creating waiting areas for companions, allowing shoppers to browse freely. This balance of functionality and comfort embodies the essence of an "easy" space.