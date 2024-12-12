Studio Jeongdongjin / Architecture Studio YEIN

+ 25

More Specs

Less Specs

Jeongdongjin – The Eastern Edge of Korea – The new office of Architecture Studio YEIN is located in Jeongdongjin, a coastal village along Korea's East Sea. The name Jeongdongjin originates from its position "a village located directly east of Gwanghwamun in Hanyang, once home to a riverside ferry." This tranquil seaside community, primarily composed of rural farming and fishing villages, features small coastal harbors and fields stretching inland. The site for the office lies on the outskirts of the village, in a field where the ever-changing seasons are vividly experienced.

Between Jeongdong Stream and the Fields – The office is situated between Jeongdongjin village and the adjacent fields, facing the main gate of Jeongdongjin Elementary School. To the northeast lies the Jeongdong Stream reservoir, where reeds sway in the spring, while to the south, open fields bask in warm sunlight and scenic beauty year-round. The elongated site narrows as it slopes toward the river, allowing for a layout where the building is positioned at the northern end, creating an open southern courtyard. Functionally, the office required two main spaces: a design workspace for staff and a private office for the architect. These spaces are separated but visually connected through a transparent passage, which bridges the northern and southern areas, thereby creating a seamless relationship with nature.

Connecting Two Spaces – The building's layout is designed to accommodate its functional needs. The entrance is located to the north, where the road leads to the site. Upon entering, visitors are guided through a long corridor, which serves as both an exhibition space and a pathway to the other areas. To the north, the staff workspace includes a multipurpose area for model-making and amenities. Further along, the corridor leads to the architect's private office located to the south, which includes restrooms and a storage area for an extensive archive of materials. This design effectively connects the spaces, allowing for a smooth flow from one area to the next.

Architecturally, the office features exposed concrete gabled roofs and a facade of reclaimed brick, giving the building a sense of timelessness. While newly constructed, it evokes a feeling of belonging to the site, blending seamlessly into the landscape without overwhelming its surroundings. The two distinct masses are designed to align with the natural axis, harmonizing with the local environment, a key design intention.

Architecture Rooted in Jeongdongjin's Story – Jeongdongjin, where fishing and farming coexist, preserves traces of Korea's history, including industrialization and the Korean War. Despite its fame as a sunrise destination, popularized by the Sandglass (Molaesigye, 모래시계) drama, the village faces challenges such as declining tourism and a lack of new attractions.

Relocating the office to Jeongdongjin reflects the belief that architectural design, facilitated by modern networks, can thrive anywhere. With KTX rail services connecting Seoul directly to Jeongdongjin Station, the distance to Gangneung's city center no longer poses a barrier. This move represents a commitment to focusing on design while addressing issues of rural decline and urban shrinkage. It is also a story of architecture, aimed at connecting this village to the world and ensuring that Jeongdongjin's beauty as 'the village of sunrise' continues to inspire.