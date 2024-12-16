Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Boratuna House / Bouman Arquitectura

Boratuna House / Bouman Arquitectura - Image 2 of 28Boratuna House / Bouman Arquitectura - Image 3 of 28Boratuna House / Bouman Arquitectura - Interior Photography, WoodBoratuna House / Bouman Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, GardenBoratuna House / Bouman Arquitectura - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Sustainability
Sant Gregori, Spain
  • Architects: Bouman Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1561 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Pol Viladoms, Anna Queralt
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Elke Wood Windows, Fustech, Gecol, Piscinas Blanes, Rajoleria Quintana
  • Lead Architect: Victor Bouman
  • Builder: Construccions Marc i Jou
  • Wooden Cover: Fustech
  • Technical Architect: Roger Soler
  • Calculator: Manuel Martín
  • Program: Vivienda unifamiliar aislada
  • Client: Privado
  • City: Sant Gregori
  • Country: Spain
Boratuna House / Bouman Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© Pol Viladoms

Text description provided by the architects. Single-family detached house in the Vall del Llémena, Gironès
The house is located on a plot organized into a series of existing cross terraces, oriented towards the spectacular views of the valley. This layout allows the outdoor program to be efficiently placed on the land. The widest terrace accommodates the house, while the others are designated for various uses such as the garden, pool, terrace, or parking.

Boratuna House / Bouman Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Pol Viladoms
Boratuna House / Bouman Arquitectura - Image 28 of 28
Plan

The house is placed on an upper terrace, with privileged views over the valley. To better adapt to the terrain, the floor plan is distributed in two levels, and the roof is designed with a gable shape, thus minimizing the resulting volume.

Boratuna House / Bouman Arquitectura - Image 3 of 28
© Pol Viladoms
Boratuna House / Bouman Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Wood
© Pol Viladoms

The interior layout is designed as a compact, square floor plan, with a central and transverse space functioning as the foyer, kitchen, living room, and dining room. The bedrooms, a bathroom, and the laundry room are organized along the sides of the space, with one bedroom in each corner.

Boratuna House / Bouman Arquitectura - Image 2 of 28
© Pol Viladoms
Boratuna House / Bouman Arquitectura - Image 16 of 28
© Pol Viladoms

The house is highly insulated and uses a heating and hot water production system through aerothermal energy, approaching passive house standards and achieving very low energy consumption. The compact shape of the volume maximizes the building’s energy efficiency.

Boratuna House / Bouman Arquitectura - Image 10 of 28
© Pol Viladoms

Cite: "Boratuna House / Bouman Arquitectura" [Casa Boratuna / Bouman Arquitectura] 16 Dec 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1024634/boratuna-house-bouman-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags