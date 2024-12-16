Boratuna House / Bouman Arquitectura

+ 23

Houses, Sustainability • Sant Gregori, Spain Architects: Bouman Arquitectura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1561 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Pol Viladoms, Anna Queralt

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Elke Wood Windows , Fustech , Gecol , Piscinas Blanes , Rajoleria Quintana

Lead Architect: Victor Bouman

Builder: Construccions Marc i Jou

Wooden Cover: Fustech

Technical Architect: Roger Soler

Calculator: Manuel Martín

Program: Vivienda unifamiliar aislada

Client: Privado

City: Sant Gregori

Country: Spain

Text description provided by the architects. Single-family detached house in the Vall del Llémena, Gironès

The house is located on a plot organized into a series of existing cross terraces, oriented towards the spectacular views of the valley. This layout allows the outdoor program to be efficiently placed on the land. The widest terrace accommodates the house, while the others are designated for various uses such as the garden, pool, terrace, or parking.

The house is placed on an upper terrace, with privileged views over the valley. To better adapt to the terrain, the floor plan is distributed in two levels, and the roof is designed with a gable shape, thus minimizing the resulting volume.

The interior layout is designed as a compact, square floor plan, with a central and transverse space functioning as the foyer, kitchen, living room, and dining room. The bedrooms, a bathroom, and the laundry room are organized along the sides of the space, with one bedroom in each corner.

The house is highly insulated and uses a heating and hot water production system through aerothermal energy, approaching passive house standards and achieving very low energy consumption. The compact shape of the volume maximizes the building’s energy efficiency.