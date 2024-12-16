Boratuna House / Bouman Arquitectura

-
Architects: Bouman Arquitectura
- Area: 1561 ft²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Pol Viladoms, Anna Queralt
-
Manufacturers: Elke Wood Windows, Fustech, Gecol, Piscinas Blanes, Rajoleria Quintana
-
Lead Architect: Victor Bouman
- Builder: Construccions Marc i Jou
- Wooden Cover: Fustech
- Technical Architect: Roger Soler
- Calculator: Manuel Martín
- Program: Vivienda unifamiliar aislada
- Client: Privado
- City: Sant Gregori
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. Single-family detached house in the Vall del Llémena, Gironès
The house is located on a plot organized into a series of existing cross terraces, oriented towards the spectacular views of the valley. This layout allows the outdoor program to be efficiently placed on the land. The widest terrace accommodates the house, while the others are designated for various uses such as the garden, pool, terrace, or parking.
The house is placed on an upper terrace, with privileged views over the valley. To better adapt to the terrain, the floor plan is distributed in two levels, and the roof is designed with a gable shape, thus minimizing the resulting volume.
The interior layout is designed as a compact, square floor plan, with a central and transverse space functioning as the foyer, kitchen, living room, and dining room. The bedrooms, a bathroom, and the laundry room are organized along the sides of the space, with one bedroom in each corner.
The house is highly insulated and uses a heating and hot water production system through aerothermal energy, approaching passive house standards and achieving very low energy consumption. The compact shape of the volume maximizes the building’s energy efficiency.