Guinle Park Apartment – Caledônia Building / LINHA Arquitetura

Guinle Park Apartment – Caledônia Building / LINHA Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Table, Shelving, Chair
Guinle Park Apartment – Caledônia Building / LINHA Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa, Windows
Guinle Park Apartment – Caledônia Building / LINHA Arquitetura - Interior Photography
Guinle Park Apartment – Caledônia Building / LINHA Arquitetura - Interior Photography

  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
  Architects: LINHA Arquitetura
  Area: 250
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Legado Rio
  Lead Architect: Paula Daemon e Lis Fernanda Thuller
Guinle Park Apartment – Caledônia Building / LINHA Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa, Windows
© Felco

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the emblematic Guinle Park, the Caledonia Building, designed by Lúcio Costa in 1954, is an icon of Brazilian modernist architecture. The architectural design for this unit was carefully crafted to create an interior space that harmoniously dialogues with the unique architecture of the building. Revealing and honoring the beauty of the original elements was the main design premise, aiming to create an atmosphere free of excess and, above all, attentive to pre-existing features.

Guinle Park Apartment – Caledônia Building / LINHA Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Felco
Guinle Park Apartment – Caledônia Building / LINHA Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Chair
© Felco

The iconic cobogós and brise-soleils that make up the facade and shape the internal planes through their beautiful play of light and shadow, the prominent round pillars that provide visual rhythm to the apartment, as well as the choice of furniture that reveres and enhances the modernist aesthetic.

Guinle Park Apartment – Caledônia Building / LINHA Arquitetura - Interior Photography
© Felco
Guinle Park Apartment – Caledônia Building / LINHA Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Felco
Guinle Park Apartment – Caledônia Building / LINHA Arquitetura - Interior Photography
© Felco

The selected materials establish a harmonious dialogue with the color palette of the building's facade. In the kitchen, the tiles in a bluish-green tone create a visual connection with the brise-soleils. In the bathrooms, the use of terracotta references the cobogós.

Guinle Park Apartment – Caledônia Building / LINHA Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Sink, Countertop
© Felco
Guinle Park Apartment – Caledônia Building / LINHA Arquitetura
© Felco

The stainless steel cabinets, original to the time, were refurbished and incorporated into the new kitchen. The upper module, set away from the ceiling, creates space for a glass brise that promotes air circulation and the entry of natural light. The combination of new and old elements was one of the main premises of the project, which aimed to re-signify and keep alive the history and memories of this space.

Guinle Park Apartment – Caledônia Building / LINHA Arquitetura
© Felco

Project location

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

LINHA Arquitetura
Refurbishment, Renovation, Interior Design, Residential Interiors, Apartment Interiors, Brazil
