A House in Covid / DAT&A

Architect: Nguyen Cong Dung

HVAC, MEP: UNI Company

City: Haiphong

Country: Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. This project was conceived during frequent conversations with my family during the COVID-19 isolation period. From there, I asked myself: if people were to spend a significant amount of time at home for various reasons (isolation, working from home, retirement, etc.), how should spaces be designed? And more specifically, how should they be designed in the context of Vietnamese cities? Thus, the project is titled "A House in COVID."

Context of the Project – In temperate countries, insulation and retaining heat are crucial priorities. In such regions, closely built houses are sometimes seen as an effective solution to minimize energy consumption for heating. However, in tropical countries, especially in the humid tropical monsoon climate of Vietnam, the need is entirely the opposite. Here, houses need to be cooled and ventilated continuously to reduce heat absorption and ensure comfortable living spaces under hot and humid conditions that last for many months of the year.

In addition, during Vietnam's urbanization process since the "Đổi mới" (Renovation period), the real estate market has developed toward "subdivision" – dividing land into smaller plots, typically 4–5 meters wide with varying depths depending on the area. These densely packed blocks absorb enormous amounts of heat, and with the dominant use of concrete in construction, Vietnamese cities are becoming large heat islands. This situation not only increases urban temperatures but also makes natural ventilation increasingly difficult in these areas.

Ventilation Gap – Passive Cooling – In this project, situated on a typical subdivided plot measuring 4.2 meters in width and 23 meters in depth, we addressed ventilation issues by creating a ventilation gap along the side of the house. This solution required sacrificing part of the usable area of other spaces, but the results brought a relatively satisfactory level of comfort for the residents. A naturally cooled wall, which we term "passive cooling," is combined with the active regulation of airflow by opening and closing windows to direct airflow as desired – known as "active ventilation." This wall is thin and only exposed to sunlight until 11 a.m., after which it functions as a heat-dissipating component of the house.

The "hardware" of the solution is the width of the ventilation gap, ensuring that even if neighboring structures are built higher, the house still receives natural light and air. The "software" consists of temporary elements such as pergolas shading the garden space in front of the bedroom. In the middle of the house, we have not installed additional pergolas yet, as they seem unnecessary.

House with Its Main Facade Facing West – Sound Pollution – The plot in this project has a main facade facing west-southwest, requiring the front of the house to be completely closed after 2 p.m. to avoid heat. Thanks to the ventilation gap, closing the front does not make the interior feel stuffy. Around 3–4 p.m., the temperature difference between the inside and outside of the house is about 3–4°C, providing a sensation similar to stepping out of an air-conditioned room – a noticeable wave of heat hits as one steps outside.

Additionally, the ventilation gap allows the homeowner to open or close the front gate without worrying about poor ventilation. They can close the gate entirely to avoid noise or open it to connect with neighbors in the alley.

Natural Walkways Within the House – For those who spend significant time at home, having green spaces for movement and exercise is important. In this project, walking from the bedroom to the living room through a small garden within the narrow house creates a delightful experience, fostering a connection between humans and nature within their living space.