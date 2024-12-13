Patio House / Studio Okami Architects

+ 40

Lead Team: Bram Van Cauter

Design Team: Studio Okami Architects

City: Kruibeke

Country: Belgium

Text description provided by the architects. After years abroad, our client sought to return to Belgium, embracing retirement and reconnecting with family and friends. With a long-held plot in a quintessential Belgian neighborhood, he envisioned a free-standing home that merges the conveniences of apartment living with the serenity of rural landscapes. The site, framed by uninspired neighboring houses yet boasting stunning views to the west, inspired a design that filters out the clutter and embraces natural light throughout the day.

At the heart of the home is a spacious living area, seamlessly integrating an indoor garden and oriented toward the picturesque landscape. This open-plan space is designed with multifunctionality in mind. A striking kitchen island, positioned as a sculptural element between the garden and a highly functional work cabinet along the southern wall, anchors the area. Crafted from soft pink tones, the island conceals ovens and prep surfaces while also serving as an inviting bench.

A dramatic black marble wall discreetly houses a home office, illuminated by light from a patio, with the potential to transform into a guest room. Behind elegant walnut cabinetry lies a concealed passage leading to the master suite, a guest bathroom, a pantry, and ample storage. The master bedroom, nestled between two patios, invites natural light and ventilation. The master bathroom, designed for a luxurious experience, features direct access to the patio and views of verdant surroundings.

In our approach to design, we remain attuned to the evolution of materials. A solid brick in a warm pink hue, paired with custom terracotta mortar, establishes a tactile connection with the landscape. We meticulously crafted the garden plan, enhancing the home's intimate character with pathways of yellow and brown seashells that echo the building's secretive nature. In response to the street's stark facade, we cultivated a lush garden that softens the urban edge, while preserving unobstructed views of the fields beyond. A pond delineates the private garden from the public pathway, fostering a seamless boundary with nature.

Recognizing the Belgian penchant for garden sheds, we collaborated with the client to create a bespoke structure that harmonizes with the home and landscape. This round building, crafted from the same brick, serves as a small atelier, complete with a porch—a perfect retreat for evenings spent contemplating the expansive fields. This project reflects a deep consideration of context, materiality, and the client's desires, culminating in a residence that is both a personal sanctuary and a meaningful addition to its surroundings.