Tectum Arquitectura House / Tectum arquitectura

Design Team: Tomás Bressan, Guadalupe González, Manuel Gonzalez Veglia

Collaborators: Lucia Uribe, Nicolas Mercado

Construction: Tectum Ingeniería

Project Management: Tectum Ingeniería

Structural Design: Incorp

Blacksmithing: Brocca

Carpentry: Tierra

Steel And Glass: Anodal

Lighting Design: Luciana Borgatello y Mínimo Iluminación

Thermal Engineer: Climateck

Country: Argentina

Text description provided by the architects. A house on the shores of Lago Los Molinos for a family who, after the Covid quarantine, decided to escape the city and live in connection with water and mountains. The plot, with a gentle slope toward the lake, offers diagonal views of the water and the Sierras Chicas in the southwest of Córdoba.

Although the plot is spacious and elongated, the project focuses on the highest point of the lot, near the street. A solid stone wall defines the maximum construction perimeter, forming a square of 14 meters on each side. This wall is almost completely closed off toward the street and neighboring properties, protecting the privacy of the home, while opening toward the lake to frame views of the natural surroundings.

From the interior and the access patio, views extend beyond the wall, integrating a nearby mountain ridge into the home’s interior space. This patio serves as a threshold between the street and the house, offering a space for contemplation and gathering.

The natural slope of the terrain is incorporated into the house's section; moving through it involves a gradual descent toward the lake. Five concrete volumes, which house the utilitarian functions, support an inclined roof of the same material, shielding the house from the sun and rain.

The arrangement of these cores organizes the program of the house. Compressed between the structural volumes, the spaces unfold and intertwine, eliminating the need for hallways and dedicating that surface to family gathering spaces.