Tectum Arquitectura House / Tectum arquitectura

Tectum Arquitectura House / Tectum arquitectura - Interior Photography, Wood, ConcreteTectum Arquitectura House / Tectum arquitectura - Interior Photography, ConcreteTectum Arquitectura House / Tectum arquitectura

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Argentina
  • Design Team: Tomás Bressan, Guadalupe González, Manuel Gonzalez Veglia
  • Collaborators: Lucia Uribe, Nicolas Mercado
  • Construction: Tectum Ingeniería
  • Project Management: Tectum Ingeniería
  • Structural Design: Incorp
  • Blacksmithing: Brocca
  • Carpentry: Tierra
  • Steel And Glass: Anodal
  • Lighting Design: Luciana Borgatello y Mínimo Iluminación
  • Thermal Engineer: Climateck
  • Country: Argentina
Tectum Arquitectura House / Tectum arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Coast
© Federico Cairoli

Text description provided by the architects. A house on the shores of Lago Los Molinos for a family who, after the Covid quarantine, decided to escape the city and live in connection with water and mountains. The plot, with a gentle slope toward the lake, offers diagonal views of the water and the Sierras Chicas in the southwest of Córdoba.

Tectum Arquitectura House / Tectum arquitectura - Image 3 of 31
© Federico Cairoli

Although the plot is spacious and elongated, the project focuses on the highest point of the lot, near the street. A solid stone wall defines the maximum construction perimeter, forming a square of 14 meters on each side. This wall is almost completely closed off toward the street and neighboring properties, protecting the privacy of the home, while opening toward the lake to frame views of the natural surroundings. 

Tectum Arquitectura House / Tectum arquitectura - Image 31 of 31
Diagram

From the interior and the access patio, views extend beyond the wall, integrating a nearby mountain ridge into the home’s interior space. This patio serves as a threshold between the street and the house, offering a space for contemplation and gathering.

Tectum Arquitectura House / Tectum arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© Federico Cairoli

The natural slope of the terrain is incorporated into the house's section; moving through it involves a gradual descent toward the lake. Five concrete volumes, which house the utilitarian functions, support an inclined roof of the same material, shielding the house from the sun and rain. 

Tectum Arquitectura House / Tectum arquitectura - Interior Photography, Wood, Concrete
© Federico Cairoli
Tectum Arquitectura House / Tectum arquitectura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Chair
© Federico Cairoli

The arrangement of these cores organizes the program of the house. Compressed between the structural volumes, the spaces unfold and intertwine, eliminating the need for hallways and dedicating that surface to family gathering spaces.

Tectum Arquitectura House / Tectum arquitectura - Interior Photography, Concrete
© Federico Cairoli

Tectum arquitectura
