Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Social Housing
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Capella Building / Allies and Morrison

Capella Building / Allies and Morrison

Save

Capella Building / Allies and Morrison - Image 2 of 21Capella Building / Allies and Morrison - Interior Photography, Glass, BalconyCapella Building / Allies and Morrison - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Table, Chair, GlassCapella Building / Allies and Morrison - Exterior PhotographyCapella Building / Allies and Morrison - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Social Housing, Commercial Architecture, Residential
United Kingdom
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Capella Building / Allies and Morrison - Image 2 of 21
© Allies and Morrison

Text description provided by the architects. With a mix of social and market homes at the heart of the King's Cross masterplan, Capella provides a place for urban parkside living in one of London's most exciting neighbourhoods. Three key materials, in cream and green, have been employed to create a carefully considered facade with its own strong identity. The completed building is an important milestone in our twenty-year involvement in the evolution of King's Cross.

Save this picture!
Capella Building / Allies and Morrison - Exterior Photography
© Allies and Morrison

Capella is one of the last building residential buildings to complete in King's Cross. It joins an architecturally eclectic collection of residential buildings, grouped around Lewis Cubitt Park on the northern side of the masterplan. A mixed tenure apartment building with three retail units and tenant amenity on the ground floor, Capella provides 120 market and 56 socially rented flats across 14 storeys.

Save this picture!
Capella Building / Allies and Morrison - Image 20 of 21
Plan - Typical Floor
Save this picture!
Capella Building / Allies and Morrison - Interior Photography, Glass, Balcony
© Billy Bolton

The neighbouring buildings may be stylistically and materially varied yet they function as a family; a good example of how the masterplan's parameter plans work not to dictate style but rather influence massing, orientation, and frontages. Capella's material response to the Lewis Cubitt Park context is specific and deliberate. The cream brick, white balconies and light green sinusoidal surfaced concrete panels of the facade nod to the light elevational tone of the Luma building diagonally opposite and act as a counterpoint to the otherwise predominantly dark palette around the park.

Save this picture!
Capella Building / Allies and Morrison - Interior Photography, Balcony
© Allies and Morrison

The 'L' shaped building hosts a variety of apartment types ranging from single studios to four bedroomed family apartments, and including duplexes and split level. This variety manifests itself in the facade composition facing east across the park, where the balcony rhythm adjusts to reflect the apartments planned over two floors, and a series of deeper L-shaped balconies are attached to the one and a half height apartments. The vertical and horizontal balance of the facade composition is described in the weight and rhythm of the masonry piers rising through the height of the building, and the contrasting lines of white precast balconies which complete every third floor. This triple height order contains the intermediate and more delicate white metal balconies which project in front of the olive green coloured window frames separated by light green concrete panels.

Save this picture!
Capella Building / Allies and Morrison - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Billy Bolton

To the building's north a balconied facade is bookended by the framed elevations on Chilton Square and Keskidee Square. The nine-storey south-facing facade meanwhile is staggered to give each of the flats here a view east towards Lewis Cubitt Park. The twelfth floor is topped with five two-storey houses with private roof top gardens that articulate the skyline.

Save this picture!
Capella Building / Allies and Morrison - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Allies and Morrison

Inside, the lifts and stairs from the two lobbies lead to simple double-loaded apartment layouts accessed from wide corridors which, where possible, are daylit. The 33 different apartment types all lead to balconies or terraces which often exceed the minimum required dimensions. Johnson Naylor is responsible for the spatial planning and interior design of the market apartments and ground floor tenant amenity. Both tenures have access to and share a 260 square metre planted roof garden.

Save this picture!
Capella Building / Allies and Morrison - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Table, Chair, Glass
© Billy Bolton

Though the building's plan is rational and efficient, the building form and its facades are intentionally picturesque. The interior is planned to make a clear and pleasant route from the front door and lobby to each apartment and, once inside, provide apartment plans that are straightforward, easy to use and enjoy the best possible views. The outside is intended to offer a cohesive tenure-blind composition which responds to each part of the building's context and contributes not just to local placemaking but to King's Cross as a whole.

Save this picture!
Capella Building / Allies and Morrison - Image 14 of 21
© Billy Bolton

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:King’s Cross, London, United Kingdom

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Allies and Morrison
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureSocial HousingCommercial ArchitectureBuildingsResidentialUnited Kingdom

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureSocial HousingCommercial ArchitectureBuildingsResidentialUnited Kingdom
Cite: "Capella Building / Allies and Morrison" 11 Dec 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1024532/capella-building-allies-and-morrison> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Top #Tags