Ikseon-jabbang Restaurant / Design Studio Maoom

+ 12

Design Team: Ji-in Moon

Technical Team: Jong-sung Lee

Interior Design: maoom

City: Jongno District

Country: South Korea

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Ikseon Jabbang developed its design with the question, "How can we express the experience of enjoying brunch in a hanok in a warm mood?" First, we considered the "time spent enjoying brunch." To us, brunch is closer to "enjoying" than simply "eating." The leisurely time of enjoying brunch on a holiday morning contrasts with the busy and chaotic mornings of weekdays. It is a moment filled with tranquility and relaxation, where you can feel the warmth of the sun and the gentle breeze—sensations often unnoticed during the hustle of daily life. We aimed to create a space where visitors could feel this carefree time, filled with the anticipation of starting the day pleasantly, without any worries.

Next, we focused on how to highlight the charm of the hanok setting. Among the iconic elements of hanok, we wanted to emphasize the exposed rafters and ceiling structure. Instead of revealing the ceiling entirely, we framed it using white plain panels to draw attention to and accentuate the beauty of the rafters.

Upon entering, visitors are greeted on the left by a long, flowing white curtain. This delicate, light curtain sways gently with the movement of air, adding a sense of relaxation and comfort to the space. Behind the curtain lies a private, small dining area. Despite the compact size of the venue, we designed cozy and intimate spaces, allowing customers to choose from a variety of seating arrangements.

To the right of the entrance, there is a seating area with built-in sofas. While primarily designed for two or four people, the tables can be rearranged for larger groups, offering flexibility in seating configurations. Typically, pendant lights are placed above individual tables, but this approach can lead to lighting misalignment or interference when tables are moved. To address this, we installed a long pendant light spanning the seating area, ensuring consistent illumination regardless of table movement. We hope that this space, thoughtfully designed to reflect our considerations, becomes a place where people can always enjoy the warmth and leisure of a relaxed holiday morning.