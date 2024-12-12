Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. The New and Old House / Julian King Architect

The New and Old House / Julian King Architect

Save

The New and Old House / Julian King Architect - Image 2 of 21The New and Old House / Julian King Architect - Interior Photography, StairsThe New and Old House / Julian King Architect - Interior Photography, BedroomThe New and Old House / Julian King Architect - Image 5 of 21The New and Old House / Julian King Architect - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
United States
  • Architects: Julian King Architect
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1800
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:julian king architect
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Andersen Windows & Doors, Bear Glass, Corian, Fantini, Garapa, Hydrosystems, Marvin , Studco, Tadelakt, USAI, Vermont Wide Plank Flooring, custom millwork
  • Lead Architects: julian king AIA LEED AP
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
The New and Old House / Julian King Architect - Image 2 of 21
© julian king architect

Text description provided by the architects. The project was the renovation of a small broken down little house built in 1926, that by all measures was a "tear down".

Save this picture!
The New and Old House / Julian King Architect - Exterior Photography, Door, Concrete
© julian king architect
Save this picture!
The New and Old House / Julian King Architect - Image 21 of 21
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
The New and Old House / Julian King Architect - Interior Photography, Stairs
© julian king architect

Emblematic of the state of the house, a vine had grown into the basement through a gap between the concrete block foundation and the wood sill plate, thriving in front of a small window. It was so absurd, it was the genesis of an idea.

Save this picture!
The New and Old House / Julian King Architect - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© julian king architect
Save this picture!
The New and Old House / Julian King Architect - Image 12 of 21
© julian king architect

The house was rebuilt into a three-bedroom, two-bath house, with a new home office/playroom, and an extended South wall to make up for sf lost to a new hallway to the addition. Stripping away the applied Dutch colonial trim, and false eaves, and returning the structure to its pure square gabled form, drawing from the history of the area, formerly all farmland, it was clad in reclaimed barn wood siding, in contrast with a "new" sculptural addition, generated by the surrounding trees—twisting around large adjacent pine trees— seemingly causing its side to bulge out under the tree canopy, creating a gap between the "old" and "new".

Save this picture!
The New and Old House / Julian King Architect - Image 5 of 21
© julian king architect

One steps outside of the old house onto a glass floor, into this skylit gap, conceived of as a version of the Japanese engawa—not quite inside or outside—where trees grow out of concealed planters, like that stubborn vine in the basement. Upon entering the new bedroom, one is immersed in the surrounding trees under an expansive curved skylight whose shape echoes their curving branches.

Save this picture!
The New and Old House / Julian King Architect - Exterior Photography
© julian king architect

In the end, it speaks to issues raised when renovating and adding to an old house, (what is new, and what is old?), and juxtaposing an addition that embodies contemporary ideas of living with nature; (the surrounding trees and sky inexorably intertwined with the design), alongside an almost archetypal image of the old paradigm—a square gabled structure (the proportions of a corn crib barn)—of us against the elements, reveals overlapping truths. What is old is new again so to speak.

Save this picture!
The New and Old House / Julian King Architect - Exterior Photography, Wood
© julian king architect

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Julian King Architect
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States
Cite: "The New and Old House / Julian King Architect" 12 Dec 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1024487/the-new-and-old-house-julian-king-architect> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Top #Tags