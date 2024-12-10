Blue Court / Found Projects + Atelier Noirs

+ 23

Design Team: Miaojie ZHANG, Veronica Smith, Xinhao LI, Tianyu KAN, Weilun CHEN

Program / Use / Building Function: Sports, Cultural, Public

Local Design Institute: Zhejiang Huazhi Design Institute

Competition Organizer: Shanghai OneTenth Culture and Art Co., Ltd.

Special Acknowledgement: Peinan REN

City: Ningbo

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a seaside park on the southeastern coast of China, Blue Court is a blue concrete basketball court framed by an exposed steel structure. A canopy supported by diagonal steel cables marks the main entrance on the north side. The entry canopy along with two inward-hanging canopies form a U-shaped arcade and provide shaded space for spectators. Concrete benches along the east and west columns offer villagers a place to rest, socialize, and observe the ocean view.

The basketball court is composed of three layers: the primary steel structural frame, secondary diagonal tension cables, and steel wire net. The alternating density of the cable system creates a diagonal stripe pattern while providing different levels of screening and transparency. The use of transparency, wire mesh, and tension cables suggests a lightness that suits its atmospheric seaside setting, while providing ample structural reinforcement to mitigate coastal winds.

Like many rural villages, this community has seen its younger generation migrate to larger cities for work. The Blue Court functions as both a sport venue and a communal gathering plaza. Designed to cater to the daily village life, it provides a welcoming environment for children and the elderly to gather, play, and connect to each other and the coastal landscape.