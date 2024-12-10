Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cultural Architecture
  4. China
  5. Blue Court / Found Projects + Atelier Noirs

Blue Court / Found Projects + Atelier Noirs

Save

Blue Court / Found Projects + Atelier Noirs - Image 2 of 28Blue Court / Found Projects + Atelier Noirs - Exterior PhotographyBlue Court / Found Projects + Atelier Noirs - Exterior PhotographyBlue Court / Found Projects + Atelier Noirs - Exterior PhotographyBlue Court / Found Projects + Atelier Noirs - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Cultural Architecture, Sports Architecture, Public Architecture
Ningbo, China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Blue Court / Found Projects + Atelier Noirs - Exterior Photography
© Atelier Noirs
Save this picture!
Blue Court / Found Projects + Atelier Noirs - Image 14 of 28
© Atelier Noirs

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a seaside park on the southeastern coast of China, Blue Court is a blue concrete basketball court framed by an exposed steel structure. A canopy supported by diagonal steel cables marks the main entrance on the north side. The entry canopy along with two inward-hanging canopies form a U-shaped arcade and provide shaded space for spectators. Concrete benches along the east and west columns offer villagers a place to rest, socialize, and observe the ocean view.

Save this picture!
Blue Court / Found Projects + Atelier Noirs - Image 17 of 28
Floor plan
Save this picture!
Blue Court / Found Projects + Atelier Noirs - Exterior Photography
© Atelier Noirs

The basketball court is composed of three layers: the primary steel structural frame, secondary diagonal tension cables, and steel wire net. The alternating density of the cable system creates a diagonal stripe pattern while providing different levels of screening and transparency. The use of transparency, wire mesh, and tension cables suggests a lightness that suits its atmospheric seaside setting, while providing ample structural reinforcement to mitigate coastal winds.

Save this picture!
Blue Court / Found Projects + Atelier Noirs - Exterior Photography
© Atelier Noirs
Save this picture!
Blue Court / Found Projects + Atelier Noirs - Exterior Photography
© Atelier Noirs
Save this picture!
Blue Court / Found Projects + Atelier Noirs - Image 19 of 28
North Elevation

Like many rural villages, this community has seen its younger generation migrate to larger cities for work. The Blue Court functions as both a sport venue and a communal gathering plaza. Designed to cater to the daily village life, it provides a welcoming environment for children and the elderly to gather, play, and connect to each other and the coastal landscape.

Save this picture!
Blue Court / Found Projects + Atelier Noirs - Exterior Photography
© Atelier Noirs

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Xiangshan, Ningbo, Zhejiang, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Found Projects
Office
Atelier Noirs
Office

Materials

SteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureSports ArchitecturePublic ArchitectureChina

Materials and Tags

SteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureSports ArchitecturePublic ArchitectureChina
Cite: "Blue Court / Found Projects + Atelier Noirs" 10 Dec 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1024483/blue-court-found-projects-plus-atelier-noirs> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media Walls

Check the latest Media Walls

Check the latest BenchesCheck the latest BenchesCheck the latest Benches

Check the latest Benches

Top #Tags