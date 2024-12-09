Scorpios Bodrum Ritual Resort / StudioMacBride + Geomim

+ 39

Interior Design Team: StudioMacBride

Architecture Design Team: Geomim

Landscape Architecture: ANPT

General Constructing: Botam Yapi

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Lambs and Lions / Annabell Kutucu

Country: Turkey

Text description provided by the architects. Scorpios Bodrum, situated on Turkey's southwest coast, serves as a gathering place inspired by the concept of the ancient Greek agora. Launched in June 2024. It's the group's first 24-hour experience, complete with 12 luxurious bungalows. Perched atop the peninsula are 12 villas radiating from a communal courtyard, each boasting views over the Aegean. Below, the club features a clubhouse, a restaurant with outdoor dining, a beach house, and a "contemporary temple" for art, music, and alternative healing rituals.

StudioMacBride introduced a progressive design language for Scorpios' inaugural outpost, moving beyond the 'Boho' style of their first project in Mykonos. The aim was to offer understated, laid-back luxury catering to Bodrum's unique guest profile while preserving Scorpios' distinctive atmosphere.

At the heart of Scorpios agora, lies 'The House', the center from which all other experiences radiate.

The main house is divided into four distinct yet harmonious volumes. Each space has a focal point, such as a fireplace, island bar, or open kitchen. Sight lines through the spaces create a layered experience, while each area can be closed for flexibility during the low season or special events. "We envisioned 'The House' as an inviting living room where soft modernism breathes new life into the Mediterranean vernacular, fostering a meaningful dialogue between the past and present." - StudioMacBride

In the restaurant, a brutalist skylight formation is carved out of the ceiling, creating an ethereal atmosphere. The material palette is a harmonious blend of natural render, travertine, and naturally pigmented concrete, exuding a sense of simplicity. Contrasting these elements are the dark timbers, earthy limestones, and bronze found within the kitchen areas, providing a dramatic backdrop for the culinary experience. Large openings divide the space into two distinct experiences, one focusing on the external restaurant area and the other embracing the event terrace with live performances. During the early evening, the warm glow of the sunset floods the space through the large openings, casting warm hues of the sun upon the rear elevation.

The bungalows with dedicated arrival reception lounge, sit proudly atop the hill, radiating around the peninsula, giving a variety of different sea views from each room. Two varieties of bungalows are available, with a single floor or mezzanine option for those who desire more capacity for guests. Both feature large terraces with either building canopies or pergolas for shade. Guests can cool down in the expansive 100 sqm pools. The space's distinguishing feature is a timber back wall that envelops and extends in front of the stone walls. It conceals wardrobes, luggage storage, full-length mirrors, and a built-in timber day bed. This approach provides all necessary amenities while maintaining a calm, modest aesthetic, minimizing visual clutter and allowing guests to focus on the beautiful views offered by the glazed fenestration on two sides. Conversely, a travertine block cleverly conceals the mini-bar and pantry.

Through a sliding timber door concealed within the back timber wall, guests enter the en-suite, connected to an outdoor courtyard featuring a bespoke bath. The bath, carved from a single solid piece of warm Greek grey marble, seamlessly blends with the stone walls of the courtyard, surrounded by lush plantations. This extension allows natural light to flood the space, enhancing the bathing experience. The harmonious tone-on-tone palette incorporates natural plaster, sandblasted, and raked travertine, adding depth and texture.

In the vibrant heart of Scorpios Bodrum, the Bazaar emerges as a captivating beacon, embodying the essence of a modernist pavilion. Through collaboration with designers from all around the world, The Bazaar is home to an ever-evolving assortment of products spanning fashion and interior, from artisanal to contemporary finds, including handcrafted accessories and small treasures from the sea, along with botanical and ancient healing remedies.

Modernist-inspired furniture such as lounge chairs, coffee tables, and display units adorn the space, while counters, stools, and display totems pay homage to the geometric forms and patterns of traditional Kilim motifs, infusing the Bazaar with cultural significance. "Our design combined modernist aesthetics with regional cultural references, drawing inspiration from both the classic styles of the 1940s and the region's vibrant heritage. Inspired by traditional Turkish kilim patterns, we created a furniture collection that serves as a three-dimensional sculptural interpretation of these motifs. - StudioMacBride