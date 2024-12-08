CACP Designing / YIIIE Architects

+ 13

Structure Manufacturer: Design For People Ltd

Design Team: Xia Fan, Chen Shenbin，Zhou Yuhan

City: Cheng Du Shi

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. CACP 'Designing'? is a spatial practice project of CACP (Community Art Creative Project), revitalizing an abandoned bicycle shed into a vibrant public space that encourages recycling and community involvement. The Community Art Creative Project explores the potential of informal urban leftover spaces in China, addressing the neglect these areas face due to rapid urbanization and non-privatized land policies. As urban renewal progresses, these informal spaces present unique opportunities for revitalization. The initiative utilizes an interdisciplinary approach, engaging local communities through architecture, design, sociology and art.

Situated in Yulin 2nd Alley, an area marked by partially demolished red-brick buildings in a dense urban center, the project serves as a hub for low-income groups, migrants, minorities and indigenous residents. Over three decades, from a once bustling urban landmark to a stagnant "waiting land", the socio-ecology here has emerged as the community adapts to urban challenges.

A non-welded, assembled light steel structure provides possibilities for a participatory construction process and continuous spatial updates; Lightweight galvanized steel, which is easy to recycle, assemble, and construct by anyone, was selected as the structural material. The use of basic modular units ensures spatial functionality adaptability, while the exposed structure supports future modifications. Team CACP, community members, and 30 volunteers completed the assembly of the main steel structure within 7 days; The rotated units and roof planting create zigzag boundaries, blurring the relations between nature, space, and neighborhood; The design includes sawtooth gaps that facilitate seamless integration with nature and enhance public orientation. The exposed structure supports ongoing modifications, while the planted roof serves as a community garden, further enhancing the ecological impact of the space. Additionally, the roof incorporates terraced planting, providing cooling benefits and scenic green views while fostering collective maintenance of public gardens; Readily available everyday materials perform like an "accordion," creating a dynamic spatial hierarchy:

The material selection prioritizes low-cost, locally sourced products. Constructed from recycled materials, this space is designed for functionality at minimal cost and future adaptability. It features a lightweight modular galvanized steel structure complemented by transparent polycarbonate panels that maximize natural lighting. This combination lends the space an accordion-like softness and airiness, fostering a friendly and welcoming community atmosphere. Sustainable spatial content creation and autonomous mechanisms are reshaping the life and rights in informal spaces; Activities held in the space include furniture renovation workshops, community meetings, and exhibitions, aiming to connect stakeholders, revitalize the community, and establish sustainable operational mechanisms.

This project embodies a light-touched, soft-edged design philosophy, highlighting the construction process and demonstrating a commitment to community empowerment and sustainable urban living. With an open, fluid and diverse structure, Team CACP welcomes members to join or leave as needed. The team emphasizes the importance of process in understanding societal dynamics, viewing events as ongoing rather than static. By receiving feedback at each stage of their work, they continuously refine their approaches.

The team's interventions address urban challenges by fostering community participation through events that emphasize sustainability and social engagement. Over time, Team CACP have established resilience by forming alliances among the government, local youth, and autonomous resident groups. The concept of 'The Multi-layered Alley' emerged from CACP research, encouraging diverse working groups to engage with the space dynamically. The project promotes creative expression and sustainability, integrating artistic interventions to address social issues and support local vendors. These efforts have revitalized channels of communication between top-down government initiatives and bottom-up community actions, enhancing urban life.

The next phase of CACP will use the new public space as a foundation, inviting florists to open shops to balance public activities with commercial operations. This collaborative approach will promote new business opportunities while extending the community model to other aging courtyards, encouraging greater community participation and attracting new visitors. The project will continuously inspire further dialogue about the community commerce's importance to local culture.