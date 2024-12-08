Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Cottage in Šumava / Markéta Cajthamlová

© Petr Polák

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Bayerisch Eisenstein, Germany
Cottage in Šumava / Markéta Cajthamlová - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Petr Polák

Text description provided by the architects. The land is part of the Šumava National Park, which means strict requirements for the shape of the building. For maximum context, we chose the form of a traditional cottage. For the client's wish to incorporate very nice views into the landscape, we used large windows that highlight different views, whether it is the distant horizon of the Šumava saddle or the image of very close birch roots... The typical local character of the building was used, such as the significant width of the building, the location parallel to the land contours, minimal landscaping, the absence of a fence, protruding rizalit, gable roof with a half hip. The large window below it abstractly refers to the sign of the Alpine Gallery.

Cottage in Šumava / Markéta Cajthamlová - Exterior Photography
© Petr Polák
Cottage in Šumava / Markéta Cajthamlová - Image 37 of 40
Ground Floor Plan
Cottage in Šumava / Markéta Cajthamlová - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood
© Petr Polák

Traditional materials were used in the color of the original buildings – dark stained wood for the facade and local recycled stone for the plinth, low retaining walls, and terraces. The traditionally very often used green shutters were the inspiration for the full ventilation openings that complement the frameless windows. The layout is similar to a country house too: living and service areas. The back door and service area are located from the north and the living room with a large fireplace and the main entrance to the south and views. The attic consists of three rooms, a hall, and a bathroom.

Cottage in Šumava / Markéta Cajthamlová - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair, Beam
© Petr Polák
Cottage in Šumava / Markéta Cajthamlová - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, Countertop
© Petr Polák
Cottage in Šumava / Markéta Cajthamlová - Image 40 of 40
Section 2
Cottage in Šumava / Markéta Cajthamlová - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Petr Polák

The Novatop System – wooden panels were used as a structure with a spruce board visible in the interior: as the inner side of the walls and the cladding of the truss. The facade is made of board cladding made of black-brown stained spruce. The roof is made of folded dark gray aluminum sheets. The windows are frameless triple-glazed windows and the full openings are made of aluminum profile. The floor was designed from black slate of a larger format on the ground floor and from Nordic spruce in the attic. Built-in furniture combines solid spruce and maple boards and steel black frames as a structure. The living room is dominated by a rough ash dining table. The floor heating is provided by an internal air-water heat pump. The house has its own well and sump.

Cottage in Šumava / Markéta Cajthamlová - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Petr Polák

Markéta Cajthamlová
