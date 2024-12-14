Villa MR / Atelier Archiplein

+ 20

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project involved a major transformation of a 1960s entrepreneur's villa in a neoregionalist style, situated on a hillside, overlooking Annecy Lake. The extension on the garden side acts as an additional layer that offers a theatrical view overlooking the lake through a major panoramic opening.

The existing house has been refurbished on all three levels and was initially composed of little independent and single-purpose rooms, the project aimed to modify this spatiality which no longer corresponded to contemporary uses.

The structure of the building is now visible in the interiors. Each load-bearing frame is treated with various forms that fit the specific structural and spatial challenges. From the entrance, a picture rail wall houses the fireplace and offers a glimpse of a line of columns, and vestiges of the former façade.

The chromatic and stylistic codes of its construction period have been reintroduced through the use of Tyrolian render, marquetry, and terrazzo floors in an appropriate register of forms.