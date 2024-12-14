Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Villa MR / Atelier Archiplein

Villa MR / Atelier Archiplein - Exterior Photography, Balcony

Houses, Renovation
Annecy, France
Villa MR / Atelier Archiplein - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Aurélien Poulat

Text description provided by the architects. The project involved a major transformation of a 1960s entrepreneur's villa in a neoregionalist style, situated on a hillside, overlooking Annecy Lake. The extension on the garden side acts as an additional layer that offers a theatrical view overlooking the lake through a major panoramic opening.

Villa MR / Atelier Archiplein - Exterior Photography, Facade, Balcony
© Aurélien Poulat
Villa MR / Atelier Archiplein - Image 25 of 25
Plan
Villa MR / Atelier Archiplein - Interior Photography, Wood, Concrete, Column, Beam
© Aurélien Poulat
Villa MR / Atelier Archiplein - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Concrete, Chair
© Aurélien Poulat

The existing house has been refurbished on all three levels and was initially composed of little independent and single-purpose rooms, the project aimed to modify this spatiality which no longer corresponded to contemporary uses.

Villa MR / Atelier Archiplein - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Lighting, Chair, Concrete
© Aurélien Poulat
Villa MR / Atelier Archiplein - Image 24 of 25
Axonometry 2
Villa MR / Atelier Archiplein - Interior Photography, Wood
© Aurélien Poulat

The structure of the building is now visible in the interiors. Each load-bearing frame is treated with various forms that fit the specific structural and spatial challenges. From the entrance, a picture rail wall houses the fireplace and offers a glimpse of a line of columns, and vestiges of the former façade.

Villa MR / Atelier Archiplein - Exterior Photography, Balcony, Handrail
© Aurélien Poulat

The chromatic and stylistic codes of its construction period have been reintroduced through the use of Tyrolian render, marquetry, and terrazzo floors in an appropriate register of forms.

Villa MR / Atelier Archiplein - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Aurélien Poulat

Project gallery

Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Renovation France

Materials and Tags

Cite: "Villa MR / Atelier Archiplein" 14 Dec 2024. ArchDaily.

