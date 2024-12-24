Sala Yangnar / Yangnar Studio

+ 20

Lead Team: Dechophon Rattanasatchatham

Technical Team: Metee Moonmuang

Narrative Text: Ranon Chotkamolpongsa

Country: Thailand

Text description provided by the architects. There is a land embraced by the mountains in northern Thailand, surrounded by lush green paddy fields, with sunlight softly shining through the morning fog. This land is home to a few small buildings that settle humbly in the middle of the fields, where many people seek to escape the chaos of the city and nestle in serenity. At the center of this land stands a small wooden pavilion. In architectural terms, it lacks complexity and astonishment, yet this pavilion stands respectfully within its environment.

The term "Sala" in Thai refers to a pavilion, a small structure amidst nature used as a shelter and a relaxing space. Sala Yangnar is an outdoor building designed for a team, serving as a multipurpose space for living, welcoming guests, and connecting to other buildings on the property. Here, a group of passionate architects known as "Yangnar Studio" lives together casually, pursuing their careers and enjoying life. For them, many meaningful moments occur under this simple gable roof. This pavilion is not just a temporary relaxing space; it also serves as a mental healing spot in everyday life.

Sala Yangnar is built upon the wisdom, experience, and efforts of Yangnar Studio. Using local materials such as reclaimed wood, bamboo, corrugated cement tiles, and handmade clay bricks, the design maximizes the potential of these materials and the site itself. For instance, clay bricks are efficient at absorbing water. The teak kitchen counter, which is water-resistant, showcases the beauty of wood in everyday function, with water running down to the ground via a bamboo gutter. The wooden walls, complemented by overhead bamboo shelves, provide additional storage space in the service zone.

The building is oriented along a north-south axis, with the kitchen zone facing south to capture sunlight for most of the day, keeping the area clean and dry. The building is fully open to the breeze, allowing the scent of the rice fields to flow through. The elevated wooden floor serves as a relaxing area that extends toward the green rice fields. The low eaves of the roof allow sunlight to penetrate the space only in the morning and evening, ensuring comfortable ventilation throughout the day.

Every detail of Sala Yangnar reflects the skills and traditions of local craftsmen. The building incorporates traditional techniques, such as dowel-pin joints and both powered and hand tools, showcasing the artistry of the team. The construction methods are inspired by vernacular northern Thai architecture, with a commitment to preserve these techniques and share them with future generations through our design. Sala Yangnar was created through the collaboration of architects, craftsmen, and intern students, providing hands-on learning experiences in real-site construction. This shared passion is evident in the work, making the architecture both powerful and humble.

Sala Yangnar reminds us that sometimes life requires little more than taking a nap by the rice fields as the rain softly falls.