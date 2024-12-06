Lujiatan Wetland Park Commercial Service Center / MUDA-Architects

+ 46

Design Team: Li Aidong, He Fan, Li Hao, Rong Dian, Fu Yao

Building Construction Design: Chendu Yuzhan Architectural Design Co.

Building Construction Drawing Design Team: Yu Fan, Jia Zihang, Zhang Yuanyuan

Structural Design Consultant: Yuki. Law

Client: Chengdu Long Ke Development Group

City: Chengdu

Country: China

Project Background

FUDAO–Lujiatan Wetland Park Commercial Service Center designed by MUDA-Architects, situated in Wenjiang District, Chengdu City. Wenjiang, the cradle of the ancient Shu - Yufu dynasty, boasts a rich historical legacy. Once known as "City of Willows," with its advantageous geographical location and abundant natural resources, it has historically attracted the convergence of humanities and nature.

Nestled amidst the lush greenery and tranquil waters of Lujiatan Wetland Park, the site enjoys the embrace of the Jinma and Minjiang Rivers, interlaced by meandering greenways that carve a scenic ecological heartland. In recent years, the park's unique natural charm and excellent transportation location has emerged it as a coveted destination for weekend escapades in Chengdu. This project seeks to harness the park's natural gifts and Wenjiang's cultural characteristics. By crafting a multifunctional space that integrates commerce, ecology, and leisure lifestyle to brings innovative vitality into the city while offering visitors an immersive experience of nature and modernity in harmony.

Design Concept

- Architectural translation of river beach texture

Rivers, the cradle of human civilization, capture the sediment of time and the evolution of nature. The Jinma River, a principal flood control channel of Dujiangyan city and a pivotal tributary of the Minjiang River, symbolizes the deep interconnection between humanity and nature. MUDA-Architects drew inspiration from the river's geographical context, after the meticulous analysis, abstractly translating them into some rhythmic, flowing architectural forms. Within a contemporary design language, the architecture not only respects the ecological essence of the site but also accentuates the distinctive charm of Wenjiang's local culture.

- Fusion of Modernity and Localization

The project emphasizes a dialogue between nature and modern design techniques, avoiding simple symbolism or the replication of traditional architectural forms. Through the abstraction of natural motifs, the design reinterprets the site's historical narrative in a contemporary context. Balancing lightness and ecological integrity, the building integrates seamlessly with the surrounding wetland landscape, establishing a contemporary architectural landmark for the region.

Integration with Nature and Functional Innovation

- Coexistence with Nature

Drawing from the spatial archetype of the "pavilion" in traditional Chinese gardens, the design reimagines the relationship between "roof" and "column" through modern techniques, creating a lightweight and transparent architectural outline. Fluid curves inspired by riverside textures define the structure, while the horizontal roof, clad in white metallic panels, and transparent glass facades yield an impression of 'floating on wate' , blending effortlessly into the wetland's natural surroundings.

- A new visit experience

Breaking from conventional "roadside shop" layouts, the project adopts a modular approach, deconstructing and reorganizing spatial elements to transcend fixed boundaries. Streamlined design interconnects functional zones, inviting visitors to navigate the space with a sense of exploration. The fluid pathways enhancethe site's accessibility and actively engage visitors to participate.

- Layered Public Realms

Maximizing spatial potential, the design incorporates a walkable rooftop that seamlessly and organically links with the ground-level wooden platform. The wooden platform serves as a bond between the site and the wetland park. One side meanders towards the water, creating a cantilevered hydrophilic platform that offers visitors a close-up opportunity to connect with nature; the other side connects to the Jinma River greenway. The ground platform is paved with anti-corrosion wood, enhancing the material's natural affinity and fostering a visual and tactile integration with the surrounding environment.

- Observation Tower: Expanding Perspectives

Two parallel circulation lines are set at the front and rear of the building, optimizing the original path layout and enhancing the spatial rhythm of the site through the sequential arrangement of functional volumes. The commercial areas along the circulation lines are unified through the horizontal connection of the building's roof, while the double-helix observation tower, positioned at the golden ratio point in the sequence, becomes the focus of the entire architectural complex.

The observation tower is centered around a gently spiraling double-helix staircase, with visitors ascending from the base of the tower. During the climb, they can experience the wetland landscape from different perspectives. The top of the tower offers an excellent vantage point for viewing Longmen Mountain, providing a 360° panoramic view of the wetland, as well as distant views of the majestic snow-capped mountains, offering visitors a unique immersive experience.

Sustainability and Local Practice

The project is centered on respecting the original environment, with all design strategies focusing on the site's ecological integrity. The location was carefully chosen to consider the ecological sensitivity of the wetland, and areas that may affect vegetation and water systems are avoided. During construction, a steel structure prefabrication technique was employed to minimize the use of heavy equipment on-site, thus reducing the disruption to the ecological environment.

The design strikes a clever balance between form and function: the lightweight architectural form, combined with transparent glass facades, draws ample natural light , blending the natural landscape of the wetland park into the interior space. The use of materials such as antiseptic wood and white metal steel plates further enhances the harmonious relationship between nature and architecture.

Conclusion and Vision

"FUDAO" – Lujiatan Wetland Park Commercial Service Center exemplifies MUDA-Architects' commitment to ecological design, serving as a testament to the harmonious coexistence of humanity and nature. Merging local culture with modern architectural language, the project creates a multifunctional public space with ecological significance and functional value, offering Chengdu residents a new lifestyle possibility while setting a benchmark for the integration of nature and urban development in Wenjiang.

Looking forward, MUDA-Architects will continue the ecological priorities, exploring new dimensions of architecture entwined with nature. Interpreting cultural memory with architectural language, and inject sustainable development vitality into the city.