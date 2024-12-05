Proclamation House / State of Kin

+ 34

Text description provided by the architects. A contemporary inter­pretation of Subiaco's archetypal character homes, Proclamation House provides an inner-city sanctuary for a multi-generational family. Set within a character retention area of Subiaco, Proclamation House responds to its local context while maximizing a compact building site to suit the needs of its occupants — a professional couple and a parent. The client's open brief called for an immersive, light-filled space with areas for the family to entertain, come together, and find respite, elevating their everyday living rituals.

Our design echoes the propor­tions, volumes, and setbacks of the site's former dwelling and character cottage verna­cular typical of the area, finding new expression in a series of abstracted, sweeping, and angular planes. The olive-toned hemp render adds warmth to the architecture and blends seam­lessly with its surround­ings, namely the two native Peppermint trees framing the home.

Beyond the seemingly single-story façade, the interior unfurls as a spacious and light-filled sanctuary for living, aided by a lowered floor and series of voluminous light wells created by the distinc­tive form of the pitched roof.

On the ground floor, generous communal living spaces are thought­fully arranged around a central garden, enabling shared access to light, landscape, and ventilation while creating a privacy buffer between the bedrooms. Above, a mezzanine offers a vertical dialogue between spaces, with a study area that doubles as an additional sleeping zone for guests.

Applied seamlessly from the exterior to the interior, the olive-toned hemp render is animated throughout the day with the changing light qualities. An oxidized concrete slab, brushed stainless steel accents, natural stone, and timbers in warm walnuts or blackened oiled finishes complete the minimal material palette.

Soft finishes, furniture, artwork, and lighting are layered over the interior's mono­chromatic shell to demarcate different zones and create depth. We procured a mix of historic and contemporary furnishings alongside locally made custom pieces — a timeless selection intended to age with the home. Proclamation House's innovative design balances sensitivity to context with the needs of its occupants, creating a home that will remain relevant for decades to come.