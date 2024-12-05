Cultra Taproom Cafe Bar / Idee architects

+ 15

Text description provided by the architects. The Cultra Taproom project in Hanoi breathes new life into a century-old colonial house on Hang Da Street, blending Hanoi's cherished architectural heritage with modern vibrancy. The old houses of Hanoi, with their narrow alleys and courtyards, are more than just structures; they are nostalgic symbols of the city's history and the spaces where generations of its people grew up. For the new owners, this rich history is a foundation for their vision of blending youthful energy with the timeless elegance of the past.

The building, constructed over 100 years ago during the French colonial era, had undergone significant changes over time. Following historical upheavals and multiple ownership transitions, the building had deteriorated. Fragmented by the period of subsidies, common areas had shrunk and were poorly maintained, with beautiful architectural details hidden beneath corrugated metal roofs, iron fences, and makeshift floors. A narrow alley running through the center of the ground floor, only about 60cm wide, split the building's façade into two distinct sections. Given the shared ownership of the building, this alley could not be removed, presenting a challenge for connecting the spaces within and creating architectural focus.

The design brief called for a multifunctional space that would embody the cultural essence of Hanoi while serving diverse functions: a restaurant, shop, café, bar, kitchen, and various ancillary areas. The architects' goal was to preserve the building's historical charm, while also meeting the demands of contemporary use. Thus, the project was developed with a dual approach of restoration and modern adaptation.

The building's front façade is divided into two sections. The upper part was carefully restored, preserving the original design, including intricate details, brickwork, and natural greenery. The iconic balcony and windows, symbols of Hanoi's architectural identity, have been rejuvenated while maintaining the original charm. In contrast, the ground floor, split by the narrow alley, was reimagined. The alley was softened with a new design that created an inviting display space for Cultra's Kombucha tea products. The resulting contrast in scale between the alley and the broader space adds an element of surprise and discovery for visitors, evoking the intimate alleys and courtyards that have long characterized Hanoi's old streets.

The flow between spaces was carefully planned to enhance connectivity, from inside to outside, seamlessly guiding visitors through the building. The old wooden floors and bricks were repaired and preserved, retaining their original textures and emotional appeal. The original wooden staircase, which had collapsed, was replaced with a new one crafted from materials that reflect the building's historical and modern elements, acting as a central architectural feature. This area also serves as a light well and circulation point between the different sections of the building.

A unique feature is the small rooftop bar, where the original roof tiles were restored and replaced with carefully selected new tiles to blend with the old ones, preserving the building's nostalgic feel. The lighting system was strategically placed to enhance the aesthetic appeal of the roof, while a new glass and stainless steel skylight above adds a minimalist, modern touch. A skylight was introduced to bring in natural light amidst the old, weathered walls, where nature had taken root inside the building. The design integrates contemporary materials and elements, reflecting the youthful spirit of the new owners, while respecting the historical context.

This project represents a beautiful fusion of past and present, a journey through different periods of social development embodied in a single architectural space. It is an example of how modern life can coexist with tradition, creating a dynamic, multi-functional environment that celebrates the richness of Hanoi's architectural identity.