World
  Wulingshan Eye Stone Spring / Vector Architects



Wulingshan Eye Stone Spring / Vector Architects - Exterior Photography, WindowsWulingshan Eye Stone Spring / Vector Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, ChairWulingshan Eye Stone Spring / Vector Architects - Image 4 of 43Wulingshan Eye Stone Spring / Vector Architects - Image 5 of 43Wulingshan Eye Stone Spring / Vector Architects - More Images+ 38

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Hospitality Architecture
Chengde, China
  • Principal Architect: Dong Gong
  • Project Architect: Zhao Liangliang, Tan Yeqian
  • Design Management: Zhang Han
  • Construction Management: Zhao Liangliang, Li Jinteng
  • Site Architect: Tan Yeqian, Zhang Zhiyi (Intern), Wang Weichen (Intern)
  • Design Team: Li Jiahui, Sun Yingyi, Zeng Zihao, Wang Feiyu, Zhang Liwen
  • Ldi Project Architect: Xiao Zunshi
  • Ldi Architects: Chen Taian
  • Structural Design: Cheng Jun, Yang Yuwei, Peng Li
  • Mep Design: Shi Xinkai, Xu Dingding, Zhang Jie
  • Client: Aranya · Chengde
  • Construction Contractor: Chengde County Hongsheng Construction & Installation Engineering Co., Ltd., Beijing Wandanhui Building Decoration Engineering Group Co., Ltd
  • Local Design Institute: Shanghai Urban Architectural Design Co., Ltd.
  • Furniture Design: ziinlife
  • City: Chengde
  • Country: China

Wulingshan Eye Stone Spring / Vector Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Guowei Liu

Text description provided by the architects. The spring house sits in a river valley, deep in the forests of Wuling Mountain, a branch of the scenic Yanshan Mountains in the northern part of Beijing. The site abuts a steep rock cliff to the west and opens out onto an expansive view of the alluvial plains to the east and the chain of mountains beyond. The site is densely populated with poplar trees and the ground is covered by reeds and grasses, with a stream slowly meandering from north to south through the site. The construction of a new residential community is underway nearby, where people will approach the building by crossing a steel arch bridge over the stream, strolling through the forest, and arrive at the entrance of the spring house.


Wulingshan Eye Stone Spring / Vector Architects - Image 24 of 43
© Guowei Liu

Wulingshan Eye Stone Spring / Vector Architects - Image 25 of 43
© Guowei Liu

We envision the building as an apparatus of the steaming hot spring, touching lightly upon the natural slope. To minimize the impact of the building on the original landscape, we raised the main building from the ground. Its volume is supported by 10 columns driven into the earth.


Wulingshan Eye Stone Spring / Vector Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
© Guowei Liu

Wulingshan Eye Stone Spring / Vector Architects - Image 30 of 43
© Fangfang Tian

The hot spring functional spaces are vertically layered in the tower on the west side, and the transportation and service program are set in the east core, connected by corridor-like bridge on each floor. The programs are vertically stacked up for reducing the building footprint and as well, creating a series of unique spatial experiences at different levels. As the visitors ascend, new relationships between the surrounding trees, rock cliff, and distant mountain landscape are respectively highlighted.


Wulingshan Eye Stone Spring / Vector Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Guowei Liu

Wulingshan Eye Stone Spring / Vector Architects - Image 18 of 43
© Guowei Liu

We allocated the main functions on three levels. An integrated teak box anchors the center space of the first floor to accommodate the reception, storage, locker room and showering functions before entering the bath. The second floor is a transparent relaxation lounge enclosed by floor-to-ceiling glass on all sides, located among the most-lush part of the poplar tree canopies. When the weather is favorable, the upper windows can be opened, introducing the fresh natural air, framing splendor natural scenery throughout the seasons.


Wulingshan Eye Stone Spring / Vector Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair
© Guowei Liu

Wulingshan Eye Stone Spring / Vector Architects - Image 38 of 43
Section

Wulingshan Eye Stone Spring / Vector Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Guowei Liu

Wulingshan Eye Stone Spring / Vector Architects - Image 26 of 43
© Fangfang Tian

The third-floor bath pools, at different temperatures and water treatments are distributed under eight light wells. When the skylight passes through the 8-meter-high wells, it becomes soft and quiet, diffused by the bush-hammered concrete. Through strip windows above the water surface on the west facade, people can choose to immerse themselves in the water or have a glimpse of the nearby valley cliffs with the flourishing treetop enveloping the building.


Wulingshan Eye Stone Spring / Vector Architects - Interior Photography, Column
© Guowei Liu

Wulingshan Eye Stone Spring / Vector Architects - Interior Photography
© Guowei Liu

Wulingshan Eye Stone Spring / Vector Architects - Image 8 of 43
© Guowei Liu

Project location

Address:Chengde Xinglong County Wulingshan Aranya, Hebei, China

Cite: "Wulingshan Eye Stone Spring / Vector Architects" 04 Dec 2024. ArchDaily.

