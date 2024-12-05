Node of Life Office and Residence / NoMaDoS

+ 29

Environmental Design: NoMaDoS / Ryosuke Takahashi

Structural Supervision: Bethany Architects / Shigeki Sasaki

Lighting Design: TILe / Taira Iwakabe

City: Morioka

Country: Japan

Text description provided by the architects. This is a project to comprehensively renovate a wooden apartment complex that has a history of 35 years. Although this apartment complex is located in the city center, unfortunately, due to years of neglect, it has become uninhabitable and no longer contributes to creating a scenic and vibrant atmosphere for the town. While inheriting the history of this land, we planned to transform it into offices and shared residences, providing the city with new ways of living and working.

Each room has a different "concentration" of lifestyle, and we have been involved in all aspects of the project, from the usage planning to the architectural design, making this area, which used to be the end of a wooden dock, a node connecting various lifestyles and work styles.

By inheriting the history of the former lumberyard, segmenting the wood available in the market, and using it as exterior materials, we aim to create a building that will be loved by the local community in the long term through partial renovation and the creation of a warm landscape.

By planning six different "concentrations" of offices, SOHO units, and residential spaces, the overall architecture forms a bustling, livable, and comfortable working environment, a node.