World
Node of Life Office and Residence / NoMaDoS

Node of Life Office and Residence / NoMaDoS - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Beam

  Curated by Miwa Negoro
Housing, Office Buildings, Renovation
Morioka, Japan
  Environmental Design: NoMaDoS / Ryosuke Takahashi
  Structural Supervision: Bethany Architects / Shigeki Sasaki
  Lighting Design: TILe / Taira Iwakabe
  City: Morioka
  Country: Japan
© Kentaro Yoshida Photography Studio
© Kentaro Yoshida Photography Studio

Text description provided by the architects. This is a project to comprehensively renovate a wooden apartment complex that has a history of 35 years. Although this apartment complex is located in the city center, unfortunately, due to years of neglect, it has become uninhabitable and no longer contributes to creating a scenic and vibrant atmosphere for the town. While inheriting the history of this land, we planned to transform it into offices and shared residences, providing the city with new ways of living and working.

© Kentaro Yoshida Photography Studio
© Kentaro Yoshida Photography Studio
Node of Life Office and Residence / NoMaDoS - Interior Photography, Windows
© Kentaro Yoshida Photography Studio
© Kentaro Yoshida Photography Studio

Each room has a different "concentration" of lifestyle, and we have been involved in all aspects of the project, from the usage planning to the architectural design, making this area, which used to be the end of a wooden dock, a node connecting various lifestyles and work styles.

© Kentaro Yoshida Photography Studio
© Kentaro Yoshida Photography Studio

Highlight

  • By inheriting the history of the former lumberyard, segmenting the wood available in the market, and using it as exterior materials, we aim to create a building that will be loved by the local community in the long term through partial renovation and the creation of a warm landscape.
  • By planning six different "concentrations" of offices, SOHO units, and residential spaces, the overall architecture forms a bustling, livable, and comfortable working environment, a node.

© Kentaro Yoshida Photography Studio
© Kentaro Yoshida Photography Studio
Node of Life Office and Residence / NoMaDoS - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Beam
© Kentaro Yoshida Photography Studio
© Kentaro Yoshida Photography Studio

  • The interior and exterior are connected as if the outside is entering the inside, creating a space design where the "concentration" fluctuates.
  • While conducting insulation improvements, we have achieved an environmentally friendly design that reduces the environmental impact and enhances comfort through air conditioning, airflow planning, and lighting design.

Node of Life Office and Residence / NoMaDoS - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Kentaro Yoshida Photography Studio
© Kentaro Yoshida Photography Studio

Address: Morioka, Japan

NoMaDoS
Wood

