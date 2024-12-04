Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
345 House / TIUM Architects

345 House / TIUM Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade345 House / TIUM Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Table345 House / TIUM Architects - Image 4 of 23345 House / TIUM Architects - Image 5 of 23345 House / TIUM Architects - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Gangbuk-gu, South Korea
  • Architects: TIUM Architects
  Area:  127
  Year:  2024
  • Lead Architects: Cha Seokheon
345 House / TIUM Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade

Small but Clear Choices: A Narrow House in an Urban Core - Suyu-dong, one of Seoul's historic urban districts, offers a blend of nostalgia and density with its maze of aged buildings. Amid this complexity, a neglected triangular plot, formerly used as a shared parking lot, has been reimagined into a contemporary living space for a newlywed couple.

345 House / TIUM Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs
345 House / TIUM Architects - Image 20 of 23
Floor Plan
345 House / TIUM Architects - Image 12 of 23

This narrow house breaks away from the monotonous typology of apartment living and brings forth a new perspective on urban habitation. By balancing intimacy and openness, the design elevates the quality of life within the constraints of urban density.

345 House / TIUM Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Sofa, Table
345 House / TIUM Architects - Interior Photography, Windows
345 House / TIUM Architects - Image 21 of 23
Floor Plan
345 House / TIUM Architects - Image 4 of 23

The skylights and clerestory windows strategically block intrusive views while inviting abundant natural light. Meanwhile, the corner window, thoughtfully placed at the intersection of two streets, allows for a gentle exchange with the tranquil surroundings. Together, these elements redefine urban privacy and connection, creating a sanctuary in the midst of Suyu-dong's bustling core.

345 House / TIUM Architects - Image 5 of 23

The transformation of this modest triangular plot represents more than just architectural ingenuity; it marks the beginning of a journey where contemporary design and personal narratives intertwine. This is the story of the "345 House."

345 House / TIUM Architects - Image 18 of 23

Project gallery

About this office
TIUM Architects
Office

Top #Tags