345 House / TIUM Architects

Small but Clear Choices: A Narrow House in an Urban Core - Suyu-dong, one of Seoul's historic urban districts, offers a blend of nostalgia and density with its maze of aged buildings. Amid this complexity, a neglected triangular plot, formerly used as a shared parking lot, has been reimagined into a contemporary living space for a newlywed couple.

This narrow house breaks away from the monotonous typology of apartment living and brings forth a new perspective on urban habitation. By balancing intimacy and openness, the design elevates the quality of life within the constraints of urban density.

The skylights and clerestory windows strategically block intrusive views while inviting abundant natural light. Meanwhile, the corner window, thoughtfully placed at the intersection of two streets, allows for a gentle exchange with the tranquil surroundings. Together, these elements redefine urban privacy and connection, creating a sanctuary in the midst of Suyu-dong's bustling core.

The transformation of this modest triangular plot represents more than just architectural ingenuity; it marks the beginning of a journey where contemporary design and personal narratives intertwine. This is the story of the "345 House."