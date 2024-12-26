Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884
Pavilion / STUDIO PIPPA

Pavilion / STUDIO PIPPA - Image 2 of 29Pavilion / STUDIO PIPPA - Interior PhotographyPavilion / STUDIO PIPPA - Interior Photography, FacadePavilion / STUDIO PIPPA - Exterior Photography, Forest, GardenPavilion / STUDIO PIPPA - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Pavilion, Other Structures
Brazil
  • Architects: STUDIO PIPPA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  592 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Júlia Tótoli
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  EKSPER, Multipedras, São Geraldo
  • Lead Architect: Priscila Gabriel
  • Project Coordinator: Virgínia Castro
  • Engineering: Fine Engenharia
  • Project Managers: Robson Wilton dos Santos, Priscila Gabriel e Virgínia Castro
  • Program: Multipurpose Pavilion
  • Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. The pavilion project originated from the client's premise: it needs to look like it has always been there.

Pavilion / STUDIO PIPPA - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Júlia Tótoli
Pavilion / STUDIO PIPPA - Image 20 of 29
Plan - Ground floor
Pavilion / STUDIO PIPPA - Interior Photography, Facade
© Júlia Tótoli

The area delimited for intervention is located in the garden of a pre-existing house whose plasticity and materiality are reminiscent of the Brazilian modernist movement, evidenced by its exposed concrete roof structure, exposed ceramic brick fences, wooden structural elements and glass frames that provide visual permeability and enable interaction with the landscape.

Pavilion / STUDIO PIPPA - Interior Photography
© Júlia Tótoli
Pavilion / STUDIO PIPPA - Interior Photography
© Júlia Tótoli

In defiance of current trends in construction, where imposing and increasingly robust elements are prized, we took the path of human architecture, which welcomes its users and dialogues harmoniously with the organic elements of the landscape.

Pavilion / STUDIO PIPPA - Image 29 of 29
Diagram - Uses

The design process consisted of searching for the essence of the existing house, and therefore maintaining the gene of its predominantly concrete materiality, which becomes the object of study in a game of scales and proportions.

Pavilion / STUDIO PIPPA - Exterior Photography
© Júlia Tótoli

The study of the volumetric proportion, and especially the height of the ceiling, was a decisive factor in establishing a smaller scale, in order to bring the architecture closer to everyday experiences while also interacting with the landscape.

A rectangular concrete block was proposed, measuring 10.5x5.25m and 3m high, which rests in the garden, adjacent to a tree that embraces it as if premeditating its existence. The thicknesses of the slab and structural walls in exposed reinforced concrete were based on the thicknesses of the existing slabs of the house and the slatted panels in Ipê wood are also appropriate references to the pre-existing building. The glazing on the side openings are made up of sliding clear glass doors to integrate the vegetation of the garden into the interior of the pavilion, associated with sliding brise-soleils to control the incidence of sunlight and allow moments of privacy, as well as bringing dynamism to the façade.

The pavilion's design briefing consisted of a restroom and a pantry, which delimit the core of the hydraulic installations, and an 8m clear span area, which can be adapted for a variety of uses such as presentation halls, exhibitions, offices and collaborative work spaces.

Project location

Address:South Lake, Brasilia, Brazil

STUDIO PIPPA
STUDIO PIPPA
Materials

WoodGlassConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionOtherOther StructuresBrazil

Cite: "Pavilion / STUDIO PIPPA" [Pavilhão / STUDIO PIPPA] 26 Dec 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1024294/pavilion-studio-pippa> ISSN 0719-8884

