Plaines-du-Loup Residential Building / Costea Missonnier Architectes

Design Team: Costea Missonnier Architectes

City: Lausanne

Country: Switzerland

Text description provided by the architects. The volume forms the northwest corner of an urban block, taking advantage of multiple orientations. On the ground floor level, the building provides a passageway linking the street and the courtyard. This covered space forms a threshold between the public space and the privacy of the apartments. It is a place where neighbors can meet, park their bicycles, check their mailboxes, and access the building's entrance hall.

The stairwell serves six apartments per floor. Most living rooms include double-height volumes that extend onto the loggias. The generosity of the double-height spaces and the openings they provide to the outside give the apartments a unique character. The wooden folding windows amplify the generosity of the volumes further.

The structure of the building is made of reinforced concrete columns and slabs, while the facade is made of timber frames and cladding. The facade expresses the interplay of the interior volumes through a regular design that is interrupted by the double heights.