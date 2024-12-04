Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Montage Hannam Film Studio and Headquarters / stpmj

Montage Hannam Film Studio and Headquarters / stpmj

Montage Hannam Film Studio and Headquarters / stpmj - Image 2 of 27Montage Hannam Film Studio and Headquarters / stpmj - Interior Photography, Windows, ArchMontage Hannam Film Studio and Headquarters / stpmj - Interior Photography, WindowsMontage Hannam Film Studio and Headquarters / stpmj - Exterior Photography, FacadeMontage Hannam Film Studio and Headquarters / stpmj - More Images

Office Buildings
Yongsan District, South Korea
  Architects: stpmj
  Area:  1089
  Year:  2021
  Photographs
    Photographs:Bae Ji Hun, Lee Myung Bae
  Lead Architects: Seung Teak Lee, Mi Jung Lim
Montage Hannam Film Studio and Headquarters / stpmj - Image 7 of 27
© Bae Ji Hun, Lee Myung Bae

Text description provided by the architects. Montage Hannam, located in a residential area of Hannam in Seoul, is the film studio and headquarters of a commercial production company. It is a single building with four stories and two basements, designed by vertically stacking variable film sets, which are normally found in suburban areas.

Montage Hannam Film Studio and Headquarters / stpmj - Image 2 of 27
© Bae Ji Hun, Lee Myung Bae

Generally, buildings are planned to human scale; circulation is determined by the purpose and movement of the user, and the height of each floor is proportionate to human height. In addition, the placement and size of windows are established based human eye level. In Montage Hannam, however, 'human' gives place to 'camera'. The path and flow of perspectives from the street to the main entrance and then to each floor and the characteristics of each space are planned by pivoting on a camera.

Montage Hannam Film Studio and Headquarters / stpmj - Interior Photography, Windows, Arch
© Bae Ji Hun, Lee Myung Bae
Montage Hannam Film Studio and Headquarters / stpmj - Image 19 of 27
1st Floor Plan
Montage Hannam Film Studio and Headquarters / stpmj - Interior Photography
© Bae Ji Hun, Lee Myung Bae

The contrast of natural lighting, the depth of space, and the change of the materials in camera frames are the main factors of the project's narrative. The spatial layers, such as varying ceiling heights, exaggerated window sizes, and exterior spaces extended from interior spaces, form an extraordinary set for commercials, giving an air of fantasy.

Montage Hannam Film Studio and Headquarters / stpmj - Interior Photography, Windows
© Bae Ji Hun, Lee Myung Bae

High ceiling heights are necessary to accommodate camera angles. The building stands out with its incomparable height in the neighborhood. A floating concave volume corresponding to a corner of the site casts shadows that change in line with the sun and add weight to the depth of the building. The ground floor entering through the steps under the volume allows stereoscopic, public circulation, where users can expand their perspectives from the interior to the lower-leveled rear garden and come down through another deep stair. Various geometric plays added to a simple mass create dramatic scenery from the entry and cross streets.

Montage Hannam Film Studio and Headquarters / stpmj - Interior Photography, Facade
© Bae Ji Hun, Lee Myung Bae
Montage Hannam Film Studio and Headquarters / stpmj - Image 13 of 27
© Bae Ji Hun, Lee Myung Bae
Montage Hannam Film Studio and Headquarters / stpmj - Image 27 of 27
Section
Montage Hannam Film Studio and Headquarters / stpmj - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Bae Ji Hun, Lee Myung Bae

Montage Hannam, a studio, serves not only as a filming backdrop, but also as a workspace for the company, a space for lease, a parking space, and a cafe. The stage where camera movements and cinematic fantasies meet becomes a daily space as it performs to serve different purposes. It is a combination of sequences where users continuously experience an over-scaled identity and unique scenes of everyday life.

Montage Hannam Film Studio and Headquarters / stpmj - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Bae Ji Hun, Lee Myung Bae

Project gallery

Project location

Yongsan District, South Korea

stpmj
"Montage Hannam Film Studio and Headquarters / stpmj" 04 Dec 2024. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags