Şahin Örme Office and Dining Areas / Zemberek Design

Design Team: Fatma Altıntaş Acem, Murat Çakan, Damla Pınar Çelik, Seher Gül Özyurt

City: İstanbul

Country: Turkey

Text description provided by the architects. The design of the work and dining areas within the factory structure for Şahin Örme, by Zemberek Design, focuses on creating an immersive experience that integrates functionality with the human experience of space. The core idea is to balance the rational, productive nature of the factory with a more humanized environment that allows workers to experience the space with emotional and aesthetic connection, aiming to foster a sense of ownership and belonging.

Working Areas - In the workspaces, Zemberek Design focused on the functional relationships between various departments and the production area. The design is driven by the need for spontaneous interaction and oversight, with the office spaces designed to allow easy visual and physical connections to production. This was achieved through a folded slab structure, which creates platforms at different levels for managers and team leaders to monitor the production process. The transparency between the workspace and the production area helps maintain a continuous visual connection, allowing natural light to flow from the exterior through expansive internal facades, enhancing the sense of openness. The circulation in the working areas is fluid, with the paths converging toward a central hall, which acts as the focal point. The routes were designed to promote interaction, with gathering areas situated between these paths to facilitate spontaneous connections. The steel structure of the building, clad in uniform materials, complements the folded slab, creating a continuous, cohesive aesthetic that promotes smooth circulation and a clear understanding of the space.

Dining Area - The dining area presents a sharp contrast to the industrial tone of the production space. Here, Zemberek Design aimed to create a more poetic, intimate atmosphere. The shift from the industrial work areas to the dining zone emphasizes the concept of a "threshold," marked by a significant change in spatial perception. The existing cassette ceiling structure was retained as the starting point for the design, and a grid system was used to create a permeable internal shell that transformed the space into a more inviting and breathable environment. The use of recurring arched niches and a variety of materials throughout the dining area added depth and richness to the atmosphere. The intention was to create a comfortable, welcoming environment for both employees and guests. The warm-toned materials used in the dining area softened the raw concrete surfaces from the surrounding areas, providing a sense of contrast and a break from the industrial intensity of the workspace.

Conceptual Approach and Integration - The design in both the work and dining areas reflects Şahin Örme's values of sincerity, naturalness, and professionalism. The workspace layout embodies the company's focus on efficiency, structure, and teamwork, with a rational flow that supports coordinated operations. In the dining area, the attention to detail in the patterns and materials mirrors the company's commitment to perfectionism in production. The goal is to provide a holistic experience that reflects the brand's values and creates a strong emotional connection with users, fostering a sense of ownership and engagement with the space. The design, while professional and functional, also nurtures the human aspect by creating environments where users can feel comfortable, relaxed, and connected to both the space and the broader purpose of the company.