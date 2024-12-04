Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Turkey
  5. Şahin Örme Office and Dining Areas / Zemberek Design

Şahin Örme Office and Dining Areas / Zemberek Design

Save

Şahin Örme Office and Dining Areas / Zemberek Design - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, WindowsŞahin Örme Office and Dining Areas / Zemberek Design - Interior PhotographyŞahin Örme Office and Dining Areas / Zemberek Design - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, ChairŞahin Örme Office and Dining Areas / Zemberek Design - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, ChairŞahin Örme Office and Dining Areas / Zemberek Design - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Office Buildings
İstanbul, Turkey
  • Architects: Zemberek Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1080
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:İbrahim Özbunar
  • Lead Architects: Başak Emrence, Şafak Emrence
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Şahin Örme Office and Dining Areas / Zemberek Design - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© İbrahim Özbunar

Text description provided by the architects. The design of the work and dining areas within the factory structure for Şahin Örme, by Zemberek Design, focuses on creating an immersive experience that integrates functionality with the human experience of space. The core idea is to balance the rational, productive nature of the factory with a more humanized environment that allows workers to experience the space with emotional and aesthetic connection, aiming to foster a sense of ownership and belonging.

Save this picture!
Şahin Örme Office and Dining Areas / Zemberek Design - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows
© İbrahim Özbunar
Save this picture!
Şahin Örme Office and Dining Areas / Zemberek Design - Image 26 of 29
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Şahin Örme Office and Dining Areas / Zemberek Design - Interior Photography
© İbrahim Özbunar
Save this picture!
Şahin Örme Office and Dining Areas / Zemberek Design - Image 9 of 29
© İbrahim Özbunar

Working Areas - In the workspaces, Zemberek Design focused on the functional relationships between various departments and the production area. The design is driven by the need for spontaneous interaction and oversight, with the office spaces designed to allow easy visual and physical connections to production. This was achieved through a folded slab structure, which creates platforms at different levels for managers and team leaders to monitor the production process. The transparency between the workspace and the production area helps maintain a continuous visual connection, allowing natural light to flow from the exterior through expansive internal facades, enhancing the sense of openness. The circulation in the working areas is fluid, with the paths converging toward a central hall, which acts as the focal point. The routes were designed to promote interaction, with gathering areas situated between these paths to facilitate spontaneous connections. The steel structure of the building, clad in uniform materials, complements the folded slab, creating a continuous, cohesive aesthetic that promotes smooth circulation and a clear understanding of the space.

Save this picture!
Şahin Örme Office and Dining Areas / Zemberek Design - Interior Photography
© İbrahim Özbunar
Save this picture!
Şahin Örme Office and Dining Areas / Zemberek Design - Image 29 of 29
Sections
Save this picture!
Şahin Örme Office and Dining Areas / Zemberek Design - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair
© İbrahim Özbunar

Dining Area - The dining area presents a sharp contrast to the industrial tone of the production space. Here, Zemberek Design aimed to create a more poetic, intimate atmosphere. The shift from the industrial work areas to the dining zone emphasizes the concept of a "threshold," marked by a significant change in spatial perception. The existing cassette ceiling structure was retained as the starting point for the design, and a grid system was used to create a permeable internal shell that transformed the space into a more inviting and breathable environment. The use of recurring arched niches and a variety of materials throughout the dining area added depth and richness to the atmosphere. The intention was to create a comfortable, welcoming environment for both employees and guests. The warm-toned materials used in the dining area softened the raw concrete surfaces from the surrounding areas, providing a sense of contrast and a break from the industrial intensity of the workspace.

Save this picture!
Şahin Örme Office and Dining Areas / Zemberek Design - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam
© İbrahim Özbunar
Save this picture!
Şahin Örme Office and Dining Areas / Zemberek Design - Image 28 of 29
Section
Save this picture!
Şahin Örme Office and Dining Areas / Zemberek Design - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© İbrahim Özbunar

Conceptual Approach and Integration - The design in both the work and dining areas reflects Şahin Örme's values of sincerity, naturalness, and professionalism. The workspace layout embodies the company's focus on efficiency, structure, and teamwork, with a rational flow that supports coordinated operations. In the dining area, the attention to detail in the patterns and materials mirrors the company's commitment to perfectionism in production. The goal is to provide a holistic experience that reflects the brand's values and creates a strong emotional connection with users, fostering a sense of ownership and engagement with the space. The design, while professional and functional, also nurtures the human aspect by creating environments where users can feel comfortable, relaxed, and connected to both the space and the broader purpose of the company.

Save this picture!
Şahin Örme Office and Dining Areas / Zemberek Design - Image 6 of 29
© İbrahim Özbunar

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:İstanbul, Turkey

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Zemberek Design
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsTurkey
Cite: "Şahin Örme Office and Dining Areas / Zemberek Design" 04 Dec 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1024233/sahin-orme-office-and-dining-areas-zemberek-designx> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Suspended LightsCheck the latest Suspended LightsCheck the latest Suspended Lights

Check the latest Suspended Lights

Check the latest Office AccessoriesCheck the latest Office AccessoriesCheck the latest Office Accessories

Check the latest Office Accessories

Top #Tags