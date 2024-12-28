Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Coihues Neighborhood / 0.7 Arquitectura

Coihues Neighborhood / 0.7 Arquitectura

Coihues Neighborhood / 0.7 Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Coliving
Villa Udaondo, Argentina
  • Architects: 0.7 Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2315
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  FV, Hydro, ferrum
  • Lead Architects: Juan Manuel Cañonero, J. Lucas I. Cáceres
  • Graphics: Verónica Luciana Copello, Carolina María Curci
  • Project Supervisor: Guillermo Freschi
  • Builders: Santiago Lynch, Francisco Freschi
  • City: Villa Udaondo
  • Country: Argentina
Coihues Neighborhood / 0.7 Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© María Eugenia Cancela

Text description provided by the architects. Coihues is a neighborhood of ten houses situated on both sides of an internal vehicular street after passing through an important entrance gate. The access of each unit from this community street is private and has its own garage and a park area with a pool. 

Coihues Neighborhood / 0.7 Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© María Eugenia Cancela
Coihues Neighborhood / 0.7 Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© María Eugenia Cancela

The houses are oriented alternately in order to receive the best sunlight opening towards their private parks. The units on the front line of the street invert their orientation to cover the best views while keeping the row of trees in their parks, which works as a natural separation from the vehicular street.

Coihues Neighborhood / 0.7 Arquitectura - Image 34 of 48
Axonometric

The emplacement layout has to do with a particular perpendicular position of each house with respect to the street in order to open up the central community space and, at the same time, to improve the sunlight of the private outdoor areas. As a result of this design, it stands as a small-scale neighborhood with high-quality community spaces and large areas of privacy for each unit.

Coihues Neighborhood / 0.7 Arquitectura - Image 3 of 48
© María Eugenia Cancela

The houses are developed on three variants of one unique typology that, by mirroring and alternating, avoid the monotony of the whole set. The internal functions of the houses are distributed on two levels, with a public area on the ground floor, which includes the living- and dining room, the kitchen, and an external gallery facing the park. This gallery is opened completely towards the street, allowing wider use by incorporating the garages as a useful space. On the first floor is the private area, which includes the master suite and the rest of the bedrooms.

Coihues Neighborhood / 0.7 Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Windows
© María Eugenia Cancela
Coihues Neighborhood / 0.7 Arquitectura - Image 41 of 48
Plan - Ground Floor
Coihues Neighborhood / 0.7 Arquitectura - Image 42 of 48
Upper Floor

The language of the housing complex is given by a reinforced concrete structure that works as an exterior enclosure as well as an assembly of the facades. From a formal point of view, the reinforced concrete is used to generate hanging planes that lighten the impact of the material while allowing the ground floor to open towards the park and, at the same time, protect the private spaces of the first level. The facades are complemented by the use of wood as cladding, giving the entire set a greater warmth and a greater harmony with the forest environment.

Coihues Neighborhood / 0.7 Arquitectura - Image 11 of 48
© María Eugenia Cancela

Project location

Address:Villa Udaondo, Argentina

0.7 Arquitectura
Concrete

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingColivingArgentina
Cite: "Coihues Neighborhood / 0.7 Arquitectura" [ Barrio Coihues / 0.7 Arquitectura] 28 Dec 2024. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags