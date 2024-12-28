Coihues Neighborhood / 0.7 Arquitectura

+ 43

Coliving • Villa Udaondo, Argentina Architects: 0.7 Arquitectura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 2315 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: FV , Hydro , ferrum

Lead Architects: Juan Manuel Cañonero, J. Lucas I. Cáceres

Graphics: Verónica Luciana Copello, Carolina María Curci

Project Supervisor: Guillermo Freschi

Builders: Santiago Lynch, Francisco Freschi

City: Villa Udaondo

Country: Argentina

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Coihues is a neighborhood of ten houses situated on both sides of an internal vehicular street after passing through an important entrance gate. The access of each unit from this community street is private and has its own garage and a park area with a pool.

The houses are oriented alternately in order to receive the best sunlight opening towards their private parks. The units on the front line of the street invert their orientation to cover the best views while keeping the row of trees in their parks, which works as a natural separation from the vehicular street.

The emplacement layout has to do with a particular perpendicular position of each house with respect to the street in order to open up the central community space and, at the same time, to improve the sunlight of the private outdoor areas. As a result of this design, it stands as a small-scale neighborhood with high-quality community spaces and large areas of privacy for each unit.

The houses are developed on three variants of one unique typology that, by mirroring and alternating, avoid the monotony of the whole set. The internal functions of the houses are distributed on two levels, with a public area on the ground floor, which includes the living- and dining room, the kitchen, and an external gallery facing the park. This gallery is opened completely towards the street, allowing wider use by incorporating the garages as a useful space. On the first floor is the private area, which includes the master suite and the rest of the bedrooms.

The language of the housing complex is given by a reinforced concrete structure that works as an exterior enclosure as well as an assembly of the facades. From a formal point of view, the reinforced concrete is used to generate hanging planes that lighten the impact of the material while allowing the ground floor to open towards the park and, at the same time, protect the private spaces of the first level. The facades are complemented by the use of wood as cladding, giving the entire set a greater warmth and a greater harmony with the forest environment.