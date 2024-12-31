Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Kaltura Offices / RD&A

Kaltura Offices / RD&A - Interior Photography, Table, ChairKaltura Offices / RD&A - Image 3 of 30Kaltura Offices / RD&A - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, ChairKaltura Offices / RD&A - Image 5 of 30Kaltura Offices / RD&A - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Offices Interiors
Bnei Brak, Israel
  • Architects: RD&A
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  6000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Itay Benit Photography
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Basic Collection, Carmel Business, INNOVATE, Wow Design, Yair Doram
  • Lead Architects: Roy David, Shay Shaul
  • Project Management: I.T.A Maof
  • Contractor: Yaniv Engineering
  • City: Bnei Brak
  • Country: Israel
Kaltura Offices / RD&A - Interior Photography, Windows
© Itay Benit Photography

Text description provided by the architects. The design concept for the space is inspired by the word 'movement.' When viewers watch a video, they expect it to move, but what happens if it doesn't? What occurs between one 'PLAY' and the next? Is it a still image? A single frame? And what if movement is only triggered by the viewer's presence in the space?

Kaltura Offices / RD&A - Interior Photography, Closet, Table, Shelving, Chair
© Itay Benit Photography
Kaltura Offices / RD&A - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair
© Itay Benit Photography
Kaltura Offices / RD&A - Interior Photography, Chair, Table, Windows
© Itay Benit Photography

In this experimental interior, the space itself becomes a 'PLAY' button, activated by the movement of people. When they are still, the space pauses; when they move, the action begins to unfold.

Kaltura Offices / RD&A - Image 13 of 30
© Itay Benit Photography
Kaltura Offices / RD&A - Interior Photography
© Itay Benit Photography
Kaltura Offices / RD&A - Image 25 of 30
© Itay Benit Photography

Drawing from the company's brand identity, we developed a structural language where the individual is represented by rectangular shapes, collaboration areas by circular forms, and the spaces in between by triangles. These shapes correspond to a single frame, a camera roll, and the iconic 'PLAY' button, respectively.

Kaltura Offices / RD&A - Image 29 of 30
Floor Plan
Kaltura Offices / RD&A - Image 27 of 30
© Itay Benit Photography

Project location

Address:Bnei Brak, Israel

RD&A
