Kaltura Offices / RD&A

-
Architects: RD&A
- Area: 6000 m²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:Itay Benit Photography
-
Manufacturers: Basic Collection, Carmel Business, INNOVATE, Wow Design, Yair Doram
-
Lead Architects: Roy David, Shay Shaul
- Project Management: I.T.A Maof
- Contractor: Yaniv Engineering
- City: Bnei Brak
- Country: Israel
Text description provided by the architects. The design concept for the space is inspired by the word 'movement.' When viewers watch a video, they expect it to move, but what happens if it doesn't? What occurs between one 'PLAY' and the next? Is it a still image? A single frame? And what if movement is only triggered by the viewer's presence in the space?
In this experimental interior, the space itself becomes a 'PLAY' button, activated by the movement of people. When they are still, the space pauses; when they move, the action begins to unfold.
Drawing from the company's brand identity, we developed a structural language where the individual is represented by rectangular shapes, collaboration areas by circular forms, and the spaces in between by triangles. These shapes correspond to a single frame, a camera roll, and the iconic 'PLAY' button, respectively.