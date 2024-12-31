Kaltura Offices / RD&A

+ 25

Offices Interiors • Bnei Brak, Israel Architects: RD&A

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 6000 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Itay Benit Photography

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Basic Collection , Carmel Business , INNOVATE , Wow Design , Yair Doram

Lead Architects: Roy David, Shay Shaul

Project Management: I.T.A Maof

Contractor: Yaniv Engineering

City: Bnei Brak

Country: Israel

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The design concept for the space is inspired by the word 'movement.' When viewers watch a video, they expect it to move, but what happens if it doesn't? What occurs between one 'PLAY' and the next? Is it a still image? A single frame? And what if movement is only triggered by the viewer's presence in the space?

In this experimental interior, the space itself becomes a 'PLAY' button, activated by the movement of people. When they are still, the space pauses; when they move, the action begins to unfold.

Drawing from the company's brand identity, we developed a structural language where the individual is represented by rectangular shapes, collaboration areas by circular forms, and the spaces in between by triangles. These shapes correspond to a single frame, a camera roll, and the iconic 'PLAY' button, respectively.