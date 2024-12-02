Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Verdant House / CAN

Verdant House / CAN - Interior Photography, Table, Windows

Houses, Renovation
Stoke Newington, United Kingdom
Verdant House / CAN - Interior Photography, Table, Windows
© Rick Pushinsky

Text description provided by the architects. CAN has extended a terraced house in Stoke Newington, London, completing a vibrant and functional home for a young family. With an emphasis on natural materials and a unique approach to design, this renovation turns the once disconnected ground floor into an open-plan kitchen and dining area that spills into the garden through a bespoke curved window and oversized glazed door. The clients wanted a home that reflected their growing family and embraced natural materials. CAN's expertise brought this vision to life, creating a space inspired by nature with close connections to the outdoors.

Verdant House / CAN - Interior Photography, Living Room, Lighting, Windows
© Rick Pushinsky
Verdant House / CAN - Image 26 of 28
Verdant House / CAN - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink
© Rick Pushinsky

The previous layout was a series of disjointed spaces with a failing conservatory facing the garden. CAN redesigned the ground floor plan by introducing a glulam framed extension at the side and rear which allowed a total reworking of the living, kitchen and dining areas. The architects introduced flexibility into the open plan design with full-height hemp fibre curtains and douglas fir shutters allowing the clients to open and close off spaces as their spatial needs change. The client's brief included tranquil forest references which is directly reflected in the inclusion of sustainable materials, a timber-led interior palette and a meadow-planted roof. The striking green timber structure adds visual interest and warmth to the space, offering a low-carbon solution that echoes the client's desire for sustainability.

Verdant House / CAN - Interior Photography, Countertop, Table, Kitchen, Lighting
© Rick Pushinsky
Verdant House / CAN - Image 28 of 28
Verdant House / CAN - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Rick Pushinsky

The nucleus of the home is now a light-filled kitchen, a space that embodies the project's unique, nature-inspired spirit. The kitchen is a custom creation, featuring a roof light supported by bolted trusses and a combination of IKEA cabinets paired with bespoke fronts designed by CAN, crafted from chiselled oak boards stained with rich, dark-toned linseed oil. The cabinetry design demonstrates CAN's expanding product capabilities, further establishing themselves as a multidisciplinary studio. CAN's interventions include lowering the floor level in the extension by 20 centimetres, creating a sense of openness without dramatically altering the structure. Another standout element is the playful approach to flooring. CAN alternated differently toned oak boards to create a repeating stripe pattern, providing a rich, tactile quality to the space that ties in with the overall earthy palette. The connection to the garden was a key aspect of the design. The west-facing garden, framed by a custom-built curved glass window, shifts the focus outward providing views of the lush greenery while flooding the interior with natural light. Overhead glazing further enhances this effect, allowing light to pour into the space from above, reinforcing the extension's open and airy feel.

Verdant House / CAN - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Rick Pushinsky

CAN's commitment to realising their client's low-impact brief is evident in material choices. Hemp fibre corrugated cladding on the exterior will weather beautifully over time, changing in colour and texture. Breathable lime wash paint and recycled timber terrazzo kitchen worktops are other examples that highlight the home's relationship with the environment. The result is a home that balances practicality with distinctive design solutions. Verdant House exemplifies the architects' ability to create a warm, welcoming space where the clients can work, relax and grow as a family, reflecting CAN's thoughtful and unique approach. Mat Barnes, Founding Director at CAN, said: 'The project was about creating a soft but high-impact design that is personal to the client and celebrates natural materials. Every part of this home is crafted with intention, from the trusses in the kitchen to the way materials and textures come together to create a space that reflects the client's tastes and the way they want to live.'

Verdant House / CAN - Image 24 of 28
© Rick Pushinsky

CAN
Cite: "Verdant House / CAN" 02 Dec 2024. ArchDaily.

