VAY, Coonoor Retreat Lodge / Biome Environmental Solutions

Text description provided by the architects. Located in an old tea estate in the Nilgiris, the project is a Vedanta, Ayurveda, and Yoga Retreat with 39 rooms, a reception, and a restaurant on a steeply sloping land. Each building's orientation was decided on-site to maximize the views of the valley and hills to the north.

In keeping with the philosophy of the most appropriate material and technology for the site, each building's footprint on the ground is minimized by reducing the number of footings of each building and cantilevering the front. This minimizes the need for tall stilts on the steep site, as well as the number of points where the rock would need to be drilled or chipped to connect with the foundation. To achieve this, the rear of the villas is designed in exposed RCC, providing a counterweight, and also retaining the soil uphill behind each structure. The front is designed completely in glass, reducing the load on the cantilevered portion, and opening up to the scenic views to the north. Where taller stilts were unavoidable, the taller volume was broken by creating a wooden deck below the villa, adding a cozy hangout space.

Although our preferred material for construction is local soil, generally in the form of compressed stabilized earth blocks or stabilized rammed earth, this was not used here due to the unavailability of sufficient usable soil on the rocky site, and the prohibition of transport of soil across sites in the Nilgiris.

Instead, the cooler palette of RCC and glass is warmed by two wire-cut brick walls on the side of each villa, which also negotiate the transition from the light glass front to the heavy concrete rear portion.

For the common structures, a wooden superstructure resting on an RCC frame foundation was used, creating a warm space that is also visually differentiated from the villas.

The rainwater falling on the sloping roofs of each villa is harvested through a stainless steel rainwater pipe that also supports the staircase, and collects in an RCC tank that is also part of the cantilevered structure, rather than located underground. The landscape design is an integral part of the project, weaving the natural streams and local flora with the amphitheaters and stone steps and pathways to create a site that achieves the delicate balance between natural and man-made.