Xiangyang National Sports Center / CSADI

Recreation & Training, Stadiums, Sustainability • Xiang Yang , China Architects: CSADI

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 138000 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Yilong Zhao

Manufacturers: China Construction Eighth Engineering Group , Ningbo Marriott , Storm

Lead Architects: Xiao Peng

Design Team: CSADI

Design Director: Xiao Peng

Architecture: Xiao Peng, Li Fang, Zhou Kaixuan, Hou Lian, Zhang Jian

Structure: Zhou Deliang, Gong Zhanyu，Fang Shaowen, Zhang Shuqiang, Zhang Yifan

Hvac (Heating, Ventilation And Air Conditioning): Wang Chunxiang, Leng Hongjie

Water Supply And Drainage: Deng Bin, Zhu Huajun

Electrical: Rong Hao, Xia Zhengzhong

Landscape: Li Tingguang

Green Building And Sponge City: Wu Yinguang

Floodlighting: Wang Xiaowen

Bridge: Wang Huan

Cost Estimation: Yue Hongli

Constructor: China Construction Eighth Engineering Division Co., Ltd.

Clients: Xiangyang Hanjiang Xincheng Sports Industry Co., Ltd.

City: Xiang Yang

Country: China

Project Background

Xiangyang National Sports Center is located in Dongjin New District, Xiangyang City, Hubei Province. It is adjacent to Lumen Avenue, Hanguang Avenue, East Haoranhe Road and Xiaopohe Road. The project includes a Class B stadium with 30,000 seats, a 33,000-square-meter national fitness hall and supporting sports facilities. As the largest national fitness sports facility in Xiangyang and a backup venue for the Hubei Provincial Games, it has greatly improved the urgent needs of surrounding residents for sports and fitness and has produced a significant social impact.

Poetic Design: A Sports Center with Regional Characteristics

The project is located at the intersection of the urban greening and landscape axes in Xiangyang. The surrounding landscape is beautiful. The Hanjiang River runs through the city from west to east, and together with the rolling mountains, it forms a geographical pattern where mountains and waters surround the city. Starting from the urban landscape pattern of mountains and waters, the design adopts the design concept of "Xiangshui (rivers in Xiangyang) floating like clouds, ribbons dancing and showing elegance", adapting to the topography and showing romantic poetry in the rational design.

Environment creation: Create a sports experience between mountains and rivers.

The design focuses on the creation of the environment for the entire site, enabling large-scale buildings to integrate better with the surrounding landscapes. The layout of the buildings follows the existing water systems, and the building interfaces are concealed through the techniques of overhead and hollowing out, making them seem like clouds floating above the pedestals. The buildings blend with the park, creating a sports experience of walking among green mountains and clear waters.

Green and Low Carbon: "Give Priority to Passive Measures and Optimize Active Ones"

In response to the problem of high energy consumption in sports venues, the design adopts an energy-saving strategy of "giving priority to passive measures and optimizing active ones" to achieve the construction goals of low carbon, low energy consumption and low water consumption. A BIM model is built for design optimization. Ladybug is used to simulate the roof shape so that the sunshade coverage of the spectator stands can reach 100%. Xflow wind tunnel technology is applied to reduce the impact of airflows on the competition venue. Radiance is utilized to calculate and adjust the quantity, size and distribution of the roof light pipes, and the indoor natural daylighting rate is increased by 26%. Through calculation, the overall energy-saving rate reaches over 78%.

Post-game Operation: The concept of operation priority runs through from start to finish.

In response to issues such as vacancy and low utilization rate after games, the concept of operation priority is implemented throughout. In terms of spatial layout, "flexible reservation" and "composite adaptation" are adopted to cope with the differences in operation between normal times and game periods as well as the dynamic operation requirements. The atrium space between the stadium and the ecological platform forms a "flexible connection" to avoid mutual interference and resolve the differences between normal times and game periods. Meanwhile, a large number of flexible and dividable spaces are reserved. Partitioned by prefabricated lightweight ALC panels, these spaces can be converted according to specific needs to improve the utilization rate.