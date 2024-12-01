Delano Dubai / ELASTIC

+ 39

Hotels • Dubai, United Arab Emirates Architects: ELASTIC

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 900 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Courtesy of Ennismore

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project &Tradition , Ai Marayah , Al Hashem Marble , Al Zubaidi , Aquaeco , Arteco & Arab Craft , Axor , Azouri Home , BSH & Wall Art , Bagnodesign , C+M Trading , Casson , Desert River , Formani , Garrett Leather , Hamza Painting , Hometile Studio , Infinity Flooring , JAB Middle East , KJD , +18 Kartell , Kawajun , Khansaheb , Knob Deco , Kohler , MKM , Metre squared , Mosaic Factory , Norton Rixson Assa Abloy , Premium Carpets , Rak ceramics , Rocky Mountain Hardware , SANIPEX , Shaw , Simonswerk Tectus , Stark Building Materials , Tex & Turnkey Interiors LLC , Warps & Wefts -18 Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Ria Vogiatzi, Alexandros Xenos, Enrique Mangalindan

General Contractor: Khansaheb

Creative Director: Enrique Mangalindan

Studio Directors: Laura Abanil

Project Designer: Austin Wang

Project Manager: Emmanuel Ng, Tatiana Vosnaki

Interior Designer: Alienor Guilhem, Adam Donovan, Ileana Liaskoviti, Evina Karliafti, Katerina Pagalou, Ioanna Englezou

City: Dubai

Country: United Arab Emirates

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Leading the interior design of the iconic Delano Dubai in collaboration with Ennismore's inhouse design team, ELASTIC reimagined Delano's legendary style embracing modernity while staying true to the brand's core ethos. Our intent was to merge the timelessness of Delano's design language with the dynamic energy of Dubai encapsulating that same iconic vibe in the new Delano Dubai, and bringing its essence to life once again. The veiled arrival at Delano Dubai serves as a signature design feature, immediately setting the tone for the guest experience. ELASTIC designed an iconic arrival experience inspired by Miami's whimsical hedge and redefining it with sleek green panels that evoke a sense of mystery and intrigue. At the entrance, guests are welcomed by an inviting courtyard where a captivating lounge area seamlessly blurs the lines between indoors and outdoors. The overall design has mindfully infused elements of surprise and discovery, creating a space where guests encounter the unexpected at every turn.

ELASTIC re-envisioned the Rose Bar, paying tribute to the original Miami Beach landmark. Inspired by the original Rose Bar, the interior design team conceived the entire venue as an immersive, jewel-box experience. The mirrors, delicately outlined in petal shapes, subtly reinforce the rose motif while creating a dynamic, playful ambiance that invites both curiosity and interaction. The bar's flowing contours and the floral-inspired lounge banquettes further enhance the intimate seating arrangements. The inclusion of infinite dance floor tiles and disco-motif furniture is a nod to the original creator of the Bar, Ian Schrager, that adds a touch of nostalgic glamour. With rose-hued marble, warm wood tones, tufted velvet banquettes, and intimate nook the design and palette were inspired by the original Delano Miami Rose Bar, preserving the iconic identity, but elevating it into a modern, exclusive and vibrant destination. The journey even begins at the exterior, where lush rose plantings engage the senses and set the stage for a memorable arrival experience. Inside, what was once a transitional corridor has been reconceived as an unexpected continuation of the bar's immersive ambiance. The interiors of the suites and guestrooms were revamped to reflect a palette dominated by elegant pure whites celebrating the iconic crispness of the signature "Delano White". This purity is gracefully softened by rich textures, natural materials, and an abundance of natural light. Artistic and eclectic furnishings emerge against the backdrop of white, infusing vibrant hues that transform the ambience from bustling to brilliantly serene. ELASTIC's design for Tutto Passa Restaurant captures the enchanting spirit of the Amalfi Coast with its expansive alfresco dining terrace, set by the pool and mindfully built around the natural beauty of the surrounding trees. A signature ceiling fabric feature, in a soft yellow hue inspired by Amalfi sunsets, gently drapes overhead, softening the space and adding warmth throughout. Traditional elements, such as a built-in oven, contribute to the authentic dining experience while a stunning wine tunnel connecting Tutto Passa and the Rose Bar, bridges day and night. The wine tunnel acts as a "secret" speakeasy-style secondary entrance to the Rose Bar or serves as an exclusive private dining room. Designed as a versatile all-day dining space, it effortlessly transitions from daytime casual elegance to a sophisticated evening ambiance, opening seamlessly onto a garden terrace that merges the indoors with the outdoors.

At the Delano pool, ELASTIC completely transformed an underutilized terrace into a vibrant and distinctive destination, imbuing it with character and purpose. Custom-designed, luxurious outdoor furniture crafted from natural materials and textures complements a palette of fresh, crisp neutrals enriched with timeless brand-inspired patterns. To enhance the guest experience, we mindfully curated diverse seating arrangements that cater to various needs, from casual lounging to elevated dining in a relaxed yet sophisticated setting. Each seating vignette is strategically anchored around the central pool, offering guests stunning views and dynamic vantage points from every angle. Recognizing the brand's commitment to exclusivity, we incorporated a range of seating options, including private cabanas designed to cater to VIP clientele. Playful design elements and thoughtfully created zones further enliven the space, ensuring an engaging atmosphere that feels both inviting and memorable.