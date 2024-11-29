Wuhan West&East lake Cultural Center / Dagi Architectural Design Studio of China Architecture Design & Research Group

+ 56

Design Team: Cao Xiaoxin, Zhan Hong, Zhou Long, Shang Rong, Sun Lei, Sun Chao, Li Ying, Wang Gang

Structure: Bi Lei, Cheng Bo, He Ximing, Sun Zeren

Water Supply And Drainage: Dong Chao

Heating, Ventilation And Air Conditioning Design: Guo Xiaojing

Electrical: Xu Dongmei

Intelligent: Tangyi

Landscape: Yu Hao

Master Plan: Li Shuang

Lighting Design: Ding Zhiqiang

Economy: Yang Guanjie

Clients: Lin Kong Gang Investment and Development Group Co., Ltd. Collaborative Design

City: Wu Han Shi

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. This project is located in the West Lake District of Wuhan along the Lin Konggang Avenue. It is constructed using a "six pavilions and one center" model, which includes functions such as a theater, museum, library, and archive service center. The total construction area is 152,600 square meters, with a plot ratio of 0.62 and a green space rate of 30%. The project is equipped with 1,537 parking spaces for motor vehicles. With the concept of an ecological settlement as the design philosophy, the project adopts green building strategies to create a visually striking space.

The project breaks away from the conventional practice of focusing on a single building and instead adopts a layout where the buildings encircle the "Urban Garden". The public spaces between the auditorium, lecture hall, and temporary exhibition spaces of each pavilion are open and shared, not only improving the quality of public spaces but also reducing maintenance costs, creating an open, shared, and civilian-oriented operational model. The "Urban Garden" connects the ecological settlement and integrates cultural elements of cinemas, creative offices, and training exhibitions, linking with the urban green belt to the north and the park greenery to the west, forming a complete urban green network and creating a vibrant "Public Living Room" for citizens. The project makes full use of passive green design. Each pavilion is arranged around the central "Urban Garden" for natural lighting and ventilation. The diverse spaces under the corridors effectively reduce energy consumption, achieving environmental protection, energy saving, and emission reduction, and harmonious coexistence with the natural environment.

From the initial stage of schematic design, the design team has comprehensively coordinated regional planning, architecture, landscape, interior design, lighting, soft decoration, and the visual system, ensuring the overall integrity and coordination of the design. The architectural structure adopts a cantilevered steel truss suspension column scheme, meeting the requirements of high-rise buildings with over limits and maintaining a logical unity of appearance and internal space.

The team used advanced BIM technology to achieve collaborative design across architecture, structure, and MEP disciplines, ensuring the high-quality completion of the project. In terms of social benefits, the project has become a popular landmark in Wuhan, attracting many young people to visit and significantly enhancing the city's cultural taste. It has driven the economic development of the surrounding areas, promoted the prosperity of the cultural and creative industry, and injected new momentum into Wuhan's economic growth. With its outstanding design quality and refined whole-system control, the Wuhan East West Lake Cultural Center has been crafted into a new cultural landmark of Wuhan.