Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. Bac Lieu House / TAA DESIGN

Bac Lieu House / TAA DESIGN

Save

Bac Lieu House / TAA DESIGN - Exterior PhotographyBac Lieu House / TAA DESIGN - Interior Photography, CourtyardBac Lieu House / TAA DESIGN - Image 4 of 26Bac Lieu House / TAA DESIGN - Image 5 of 26Bac Lieu House / TAA DESIGN - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Bạc Liêu, Vietnam
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Bac Lieu House / TAA DESIGN - Exterior Photography, Windows
© TAA Design

Text description provided by the architects. We aim for the structure to serve as a projection of traditional rural Vietnamese architecture, intended to inherit and preserve the fading beauty of this architectural style. The structure consists of seven separate building blocks, each standing one to two stories high. The overall layout interweaves houses with houses and houses with gardens. The varying heights of the modules create a 'layered' appearance, transforming the spaces in between into yards – courtyards – gardens – and inner patios. This arrangement is intended to evoke the form and spirit of a traditional village.

Save this picture!
Bac Lieu House / TAA DESIGN - Interior Photography, Courtyard
© TAA Design
Save this picture!
Bac Lieu House / TAA DESIGN - Image 22 of 26
Site View
Save this picture!
Bac Lieu House / TAA DESIGN - Interior Photography, Garden
© TAA Design

The courtyard functions as a neutral space for activities such as relaxation, play, and human connection. Alongside the wind and light wells between modules, it diversifies the spatial experience and enhances the natural atmosphere by allowing sunlight and rain to flow into the structure. We respect the natural landscape and original condition of the site; therefore, the existing mature trees are preserved, and interwoven to provide shade and integration for the new architecture.

Save this picture!
Bac Lieu House / TAA DESIGN - Interior Photography, Facade
© TAA Design
Save this picture!
Bac Lieu House / TAA DESIGN - Image 19 of 26
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Bac Lieu House / TAA DESIGN - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows
© TAA Design
Save this picture!
Bac Lieu House / TAA DESIGN - Image 20 of 26
First and Roof Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Bac Lieu House / TAA DESIGN - Image 4 of 26
© TAA Design

Embracing a modern perspective on the use of indigenous handcrafted materials, the structure renews and applies traditional tiles throughout—from the overall form to details like canopies, ventilation openings, walls, and fences. Paired with handcrafted red finishes, this approach evokes a sense of tradition for users, creating a profound experience of space, time, and cultural heritage within contemporary architecture.

Save this picture!
Bac Lieu House / TAA DESIGN - Image 5 of 26
© TAA Design

We inherit traditional architectural elements within the new structure, respecting the existing greenery and the surrounding context of the site while preserving and renewing handcrafted materials to retain a sense of tradition. Our goal is to foster cultural sustainability in architecture. The red-tiled house—with its replicable architectural modules—continues the imagery of the red-roofed village.

Save this picture!
Bac Lieu House / TAA DESIGN - Image 11 of 26
© TAA Design

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
TAA DESIGN
Office

Material

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam

Materials and Tags

BrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam
Cite: "Bac Lieu House / TAA DESIGN" 01 Dec 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1024141/bac-lieu-house-taa-design> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Top #Tags