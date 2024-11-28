Le Metropolitain Housing / Vincent Lavergne Architecture Urbanisme

+ 13

Text description provided by the architects. The operation is located in a special planning district that marks a major entrance to the city of Rosny. The landscape is distinguished by the Beauclair plateau which offers a horizon of nature on the city scale.

The Rue de Lisbonne street is the northern boundary of the plateau, and the alignment of the building currently keeps the street in the shade. By creating an opening in the northern façade, the project profoundly changes the conditions of the site by allowing sunlight in. This simple idea improves the urban conditions of buildings as well as the intrinsic qualities of the housing units it contains.

The central opening creates a private interior courtyard with full southern exposure that lends itself effectively to the residents' usage. On either side of the opening, cascading terraces create a landscape of suspended gardens that echo the plateau in the background. The succession of tiered greenery softens the height of the project which nevertheless culminates at 12 stories.

The relationship with the ground as well as the limits of the site are treated in stone podiums of varying heights; as we go up the plateau, we discover wood buildings resting on stone podiums and bordered by large balconies. This subtle dialogue between massive stone and wood frameworks is implemented through traditional processes that have been updated through recent advances in wood construction. Thus, the new urban identity of the site will boast a certain number of values such as energy responsibility or the search for more pertinent building systems, to offer inhabitants an extremely high architectural quality.