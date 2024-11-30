horongbul Liquor Bar / DEEF

+ 17

Bar • Yongsan District, South Korea Architects: DEEF

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 66 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Kwon Byungguk

Lead Architects: Ko sangyoung, Hyun youngsik

Text description provided by the architects. The first impression the client wanted to draw was "a comfortable space like a subtle light," which was located quietly under a slope just off the main street of Itaewon. He said he wanted to sell traditional alcohol without sweeteners in an exotic neighborhood and serve food that goes well with it. We felt strongly that the meeting between traditional liquor and Itaewon was so fresh and that we wanted to create a harmonious space. The harmony we are talking about should be selling traditional liquor and creating an atmosphere that suits it, but I think he wanted to mix something modern.

As a first step in the harmony, we adapted the scenes heading into space into lyrical stories like a movie. I wanted to take a break in the midst of the commotion, so I went on the road. How long I walked, I could see a beam of light from a distance. I moved my feet half-curious, half-conscious as if I were possessed. As I got closer, I could hear a calm laughter. It seemed crowded, but it was peaceful. Each person's own story is blooming in their own area. I think you can relax here without looking at it.

As such, the space we will create was the greatest desire to be someone's haven and hideout. I continued my immersion and went into design. In order to create the background of the night sky, the outer wall was painted darkly and the first image was made with a wall lantern that could be reminiscent of subtle moonlight. It blends naturally with the lights inside shown by the two windows. The entrance was made as solid as possible, creating a sense of tension before entering the interior. The sign was made of Corten steel and the front door was painted with the texture of terra cotta. It feels brighter than the existing terra cotta tone. It was a choice that could remind you of the warmth of the horongue and traditional liquor at the same time.

The external black and terracotta colors are connected to the inner ceiling and walls, respectively, creating connectivity. In the room area, which is the endpoint of the space, the terracotta color spreads to create the warmest image, and the material is changed to brick tiles to create a more stable and sturdy feeling. Subtle lights are counted through the holes in the temporary wall, which are drilled according to the tile standard when viewed from the inside to add fun and relieve frustration.

Finally, we wanted a story to unfold from the moment they faced Horongbul and naturally stay in the space. It may be a cliché, but I really want to tell you. I just want you to have a drink of traditional Horongbul liquor in the space we have sincerely cultivated, shake off all your inner feelings, and relax.