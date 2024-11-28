Good Job Games Offices / Jeyan Ülkü Architects

+ 15

Text description provided by the architects. In their design brief, the Good Job Games team emphasized the importance of creating a vibrant workspace featuring a variety of casual working areas. Their existing offices, located in a blend of two residential low-rise buildings in central Istanbul, raised concerns about transitioning to a conventional office setting. This challenge underscored the need to avoid a typical office environment, leading to the creation of a campus-like setting that would feel familiar to their young clientele.

To achieve this, the entrance gallery was designed to evoke the feel of a public street, with amenities arranged like distinct buildings. For instance, the long restaurant façade resembles a glasshouse, creating the sense of walking through a street or park. Notably, the design language was intentionally made slightly distinct, further enhancing the street-like atmosphere.

At the center of the gallery, a circular built-in bench was placed around a large tree, creating a focal point. The main staircase extends from the bleachers, connecting various levels via bridges and steps. These levels function as breakout areas and open meeting spaces, located both above and below.

Landscaping and greenery further amplified the outdoor-like feel of the space. Adjacent to the circular bench is a marketplace-inspired café, accompanied by a semi-open terrace that provides employees with access to fresh air, aligning with their preferences. Viewing terraces and windows at different levels overlook the front entrance, catering primarily to visitors. Meanwhile, the "back of house" office areas accommodate various teams, with workstations separated by acoustical panels that also support climbing plants. Each group was provided with a writable wall for collaborative discussions and control over automated lighting systems.

A secondary staircase connects the two office floors, doubling as a breakout area and printing station. High library shelves with integrated reading benches line the perimeter wall, while a continuous walkway encircles the second floor, passing the library and leading to the balcony, reinforcing the street-like ambiance.

The most vibrant area in the office is the "playground floor" on the lower level, featuring a café, a fully equipped fitness area with dressing rooms and showers, and a PlayStation room. Natural light reaches this floor through a strategically placed staircase near the entrance windows. The floor is also accessible from the indoor parking area. Sleeping pods, located in a quieter section, provide a space for relaxation, as requested by the client. The project successfully delivered a spacious, dynamic, youthful, and trendy office environment mirroring a campus atmosphere, all within the specified time frame and budget constraints.