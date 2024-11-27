HNP House / 814lab

+ 21

Houses • Thành phố Hòa Bình, Vietnam Architects: 814lab

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 337 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Chimnon Studio

Lead Architects: Phan Hanh Nguyen

Lead Team: Phan Hanh Nguyen, Le Minh Hoang

City: Thành phố Hòa Bình

Country: Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. The project is designed with the aim of creating a simple, flexible living space that harmonizes with nature, suits family lifestyles, and preserves the natural landscape. The construction employs lightweight structures and locally sourced materials, aligning with local building conditions and craftsmanship while minimizing impact on the existing land.

Overall and Landscape Design - The old house is preserved, with an expanded living space extending to the northeast, near a pond. The internal pathways are designed to avoid existing trees, using sand-filled interlocking bricks to ensure natural drainage. The slopes of the paths follow the existing terrain, minimizing changes to the natural landform. The infrastructure respects the natural flow of surrounding streams, with strategically placed water channels to manage the flow and protect the foundations. The landscape retains existing trees and propagates native shrubs on the site. This approach not only maintains the original scenery but also reduces maintenance efforts. The designer's role focuses on traffic zoning, while the family will decide on plant selection, density, and arrangement during their living process.

Residential Design - The shared living space includes the living room, dining area, kitchen, and play yard, which are directly connected to the veranda and garden. The kitchen links to utility areas and a traditional wood stove at the back. The old house is renovated into a workspace. The communal area serves as the heart of the home, fulfilling key functions such as relaxing, watching movies, cooking, and fostering family bonds. This open space seamlessly connects the interior with the outdoors, creating a sense of harmony with nature.

Private areas, including bedrooms and bathrooms, are positioned in quiet locations, separate from the communal activities. All bedrooms have open facades to maximize natural light and provide a comfortable retreat. The spacious veranda offers a relaxing spot to enjoy the view and connect with nature. It also serves as an extended living area, bringing nature closer to daily life.

Outbuildings - The auxiliary structures include a water tower and a guest house next to the garage. These spaces not only meet basic needs but also offer additional functionalities for frequent use. The design reflects respect for the natural landscape, maintaining a harmonious lifestyle while providing a high-quality, flexible, and sustainable living environment.