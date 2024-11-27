Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  HNP House / 814lab

HNP House / 814lab

HNP House / 814lab - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Beam

  Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Thành phố Hòa Bình, Vietnam
  Architects: 814lab
  Area:  337
  Year:  2023
  Photographs
    Photographs:Chimnon Studio
  • Lead Architects: Phan Hanh Nguyen
  • Lead Team: Phan Hanh Nguyen, Le Minh Hoang
  • City: Thành phố Hòa Bình
  • Country: Vietnam
HNP House / 814lab - Interior Photography, Beam
© Chimnon Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The project is designed with the aim of creating a simple, flexible living space that harmonizes with nature, suits family lifestyles, and preserves the natural landscape. The construction employs lightweight structures and locally sourced materials, aligning with local building conditions and craftsmanship while minimizing impact on the existing land.

HNP House / 814lab - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Beam
© Chimnon Studio
HNP House / 814lab - Image 22 of 26
Landscape Plan
HNP House / 814lab - Image 5 of 26
© Chimnon Studio

Overall and Landscape Design - The old house is preserved, with an expanded living space extending to the northeast, near a pond. The internal pathways are designed to avoid existing trees, using sand-filled interlocking bricks to ensure natural drainage. The slopes of the paths follow the existing terrain, minimizing changes to the natural landform. The infrastructure respects the natural flow of surrounding streams, with strategically placed water channels to manage the flow and protect the foundations. The landscape retains existing trees and propagates native shrubs on the site. This approach not only maintains the original scenery but also reduces maintenance efforts. The designer's role focuses on traffic zoning, while the family will decide on plant selection, density, and arrangement during their living process.

HNP House / 814lab - Interior Photography, Living Room, Shelving
© Chimnon Studio

Residential Design - The shared living space includes the living room, dining area, kitchen, and play yard, which are directly connected to the veranda and garden. The kitchen links to utility areas and a traditional wood stove at the back. The old house is renovated into a workspace. The communal area serves as the heart of the home, fulfilling key functions such as relaxing, watching movies, cooking, and fostering family bonds. This open space seamlessly connects the interior with the outdoors, creating a sense of harmony with nature.

HNP House / 814lab - Interior Photography, Table, Windows
© Chimnon Studio
HNP House / 814lab - Image 25 of 26
Section
HNP House / 814lab - Interior Photography, Forest
© Chimnon Studio

Private areas, including bedrooms and bathrooms, are positioned in quiet locations, separate from the communal activities. All bedrooms have open facades to maximize natural light and provide a comfortable retreat. The spacious veranda offers a relaxing spot to enjoy the view and connect with nature. It also serves as an extended living area, bringing nature closer to daily life.

HNP House / 814lab - Image 14 of 26
© Chimnon Studio

Outbuildings - The auxiliary structures include a water tower and a guest house next to the garage. These spaces not only meet basic needs but also offer additional functionalities for frequent use. The design reflects respect for the natural landscape, maintaining a harmonious lifestyle while providing a high-quality, flexible, and sustainable living environment.

HNP House / 814lab - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Chimnon Studio

Project gallery

About this office
814lab
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam
Cite: "HNP House / 814lab" 27 Nov 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1024093/hnp-house-814lab> ISSN 0719-8884

