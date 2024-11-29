Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Mentari House / Axial Studio

Tangerang, Indonesia
Mentari House / Axial Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Text description provided by the architects. Mentari House in Tangerang, Banten, Indonesia, is situated on a corner lot that was completed in early 2023. This residence harmonizes privacy, natural light, and airflow, creating a well-balanced living environment. The layout accommodates the needs of a family with two children, ensuring a comfortable space that supports family activities and individual relaxation.

Mentari House / Axial Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade
Mentari House is designed with distinct functional zones across its multiple levels. The ground floor is designated for service areas and a garage, efficiently accommodating practical necessities. The first floor is dedicated to public spaces, including the living areas and main communal zones, fostering a welcoming environment for families and guests. The second floor houses the bedrooms, offering a private area. Finally, the rooftop is designed as a multifunctional space, combining a work area and gym while providing stunning panoramic views. This thoughtful arrangement ensures a balance of functionality, privacy, and enjoyment throughout the home.

Mentari House / Axial Studio - Image 4 of 25
The house design incorporates a blend of functionality and sustainability tailored for tropical climates. Utilizing a second skin on the western facade effectively blocks harsh sunlight, ensuring comfortable interior temperatures throughout the day. Cross ventilation is strategically integrated to enhance airflow and natural cooling, promoting a pleasant indoor environment. Each room is meticulously positioned to receive ample natural sunlight, fostering a bright and airy atmosphere while minimizing reliance on artificial lighting. Features a distinctive architectural design with the main floor elevated above ground level. This strategic elevation enhances the owner's privacy by shielding the residence from view from the main road, while still allowing ample natural light and ventilation to permeate the living spaces.

Mentari House / Axial Studio - Image 5 of 25
Mentari House / Axial Studio - Image 16 of 25
The bedrooms and large windows are outfitted with laminated glass to effectively minimize heat from the sun while maintaining clear views and natural light. Additionally, the west facade is equipped with a dynamic second skin, designed to shield the interior from harsh sun rays. This flexible second skin can be adjusted to open or close, allowing for optimal control of sunlight and temperature.

Mentari House / Axial Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room
Mentari House / Axial Studio - Image 25 of 25
Section
Mentari House / Axial Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen
To address the tropical climate, the house is designed with large operable windows and open floor plans that facilitate cross ventilation. This involves aligning windows and openings to allow prevailing breezes to flow through the home, promoting cooling and air circulation. The inclusion of a garden can also enhance cross ventilation, providing a central space for air to circulate and cool down.

Mentari House / Axial Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade
Axial Studio
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndonesia
Cite: "Mentari House / Axial Studio" 29 Nov 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1024092/mentari-house-axial-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags